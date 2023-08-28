Tahoe’s trash troubles everyone’s problem

We all saw the mind-blowing images of what amounted to 8,000 lbs. of trash strewn across local beaches from July 4th festivities as it made national news in print, on television and on social media. It was almost impossible to miss the images of our trashed beaches.

Tahoe Guide has covered visitor impacts in our community, particularly trash, for years in an effort to educate our readers, who in turn can make a direct impact on the situation. We’ve seen some horrible trash dumps and litter-strewn beaches and sled hills while researching these stories, but we were gobsmacked by the images from July 5. As Priya Hutner and I discussed the situation, what we wanted to know was if this act of utter disrespect for the community was an isolated incident or was the trash situation getting worse?

The answer is we’ve had some gains, but locals and visitors are still trashing Tahoe, as Priya writes in her story “Tahoe’s trash troubles: Is it getting better or worse?”

As Priya remarked after writing the story, “Tahoe’s trash problem is everyone’s problem. Locals and tourists alike need to be held accountable for trashing Tahoe.”

I implore everyone to do their part to combat this issue. Pick up trash if you see it (I keep doggie bags in my car and my pack to pick up human trash and dog waste). Practice the principle of Pack it In, Pack it Out. Pack out whatever you bring to beaches and trails from broken beach toys and beer bottles to dog waste, food wrappers and anything else. Trash bins are in short supply in Tahoe, so keep extra bags in your car for hauling trash out with you. Purchase reusable water bottles, straws and utensils.

If you’re heading out in the woods, be sure to practice the Leave No Trace Principles and to pack out your own poop, as well (we’re serious). Tim Hauserman has penned articles with tips on both, available at YourTahoeGuide.com.

Our new name

You probably noticed I said Tahoe Guide instead of Tahoe Weekly in this editorial. After nearly 10 years of pondering a name change, we pulled the trigger with this edition and are rebranding as Tahoe Guide. The name is more fitting for our publication in 2023 and you can read more about the name change and the launch of our new membership program on page 7.

Farewell to Katrina Veit

I want to congratulate my friend and our long-time copy editor Katrina Veit on her retirement on Aug. 30. Katrina is a long-time local who I first met in 1998, when I was editor of the old Tahoe World newspaper. She has worked for Tahoe World, the old Ski Tahoe magazine, Tahoe Weekly and other publications as a writer and editor and has volunteered for many community organizations including Trails & Vistas. After I left the Tahoe World, I brought Katrina over to work at Tahoe Weekly a few years later and we have worked together on and off for about 20 years.

She has worked diligently for years to correct our grammar and punctuation, to fact check our articles and to ask questions of our reporting. She’s been a great teacher and friend, and she has a wicked wit that always keeps me laughing. She will be greatly missed by us all, but I will particularly miss her.