Residents and visitors in the Tahoe Sierra can report trash issues from illegal dumps to broken sled trash at sled hills by using the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s Citizen Science app or by contacting local authorities.

Citizen Science app | citizensciencetahoe.org

Click Fix app (Truckee) | townoftruckee.com

El Dorado County

Eastern Slope area | (530) 573-3450, edcgov.us

Douglas County

Code Enforcement Office | (775) 782-6214, douglascountynv.gov

Nevada County

Illegal dumping | (530) 265-7111, mynevadacounty.com

Placer County

Garbage complaints | (530) 581-6240, placer.ca.gov

Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal | (530) 583-7800, waste101.com

South Lake Tahoe

City of South Lake Tahoe | (530) 542-6000, cityofslt.us

South Tahoe Refuse | (530) 541-5105, southtahoerefuse.com

Clean Tahoe Program | (530) 544-4210, clean-tahoe.org

Truckee

Town of Truckee Trash complaints | townoftruckee.com

Keep Truckee Green | (530) 582-7700, keeptruckeegreen.org

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks District | (530) 582-7720, tdrpd.org

Washoe County

Garbage complaints | (775) 328-6106, washoecounty.us