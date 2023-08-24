Report trash issues

A pile of broken sled trash left at a local sledding area. | Daryl Merritt, CHP

Residents and visitors in the Tahoe Sierra can report trash issues from illegal dumps to broken sled trash at sled hills by using the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s Citizen Science app or by contacting local authorities.

Citizen Science app | citizensciencetahoe.org
Click Fix app (Truckee) | townoftruckee.com

El Dorado County
Eastern Slope area | (530) 573-3450, edcgov.us

Douglas County
Code Enforcement Office | (775) 782-6214, douglascountynv.gov

Nevada County
Illegal dumping | (530) 265-7111, mynevadacounty.com

Placer County
Garbage complaints | (530) 581-6240, placer.ca.gov

Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal | (530) 583-7800, waste101.com

South Lake Tahoe
City of South Lake Tahoe | (530) 542-6000, cityofslt.us

South Tahoe Refuse | (530) 541-5105, southtahoerefuse.com

Clean Tahoe Program | (530) 544-4210, clean-tahoe.org

Truckee
Town of Truckee Trash complaints | townoftruckee.com

Keep Truckee Green | (530) 582-7700, keeptruckeegreen.org

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks District | (530) 582-7720, tdrpd.org

Washoe County
Garbage complaints | (775) 328-6106, washoecounty.us

