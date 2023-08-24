Residents and visitors in the Tahoe Sierra can report trash issues from illegal dumps to broken sled trash at sled hills by using the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s Citizen Science app or by contacting local authorities.
Citizen Science app | citizensciencetahoe.org
Click Fix app (Truckee) | townoftruckee.com
El Dorado County
Eastern Slope area | (530) 573-3450, edcgov.us
Douglas County
Code Enforcement Office | (775) 782-6214, douglascountynv.gov
Nevada County
Illegal dumping | (530) 265-7111, mynevadacounty.com
Placer County
Garbage complaints | (530) 581-6240, placer.ca.gov
Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal | (530) 583-7800, waste101.com
South Lake Tahoe
City of South Lake Tahoe | (530) 542-6000, cityofslt.us
South Tahoe Refuse | (530) 541-5105, southtahoerefuse.com
Clean Tahoe Program | (530) 544-4210, clean-tahoe.org
Truckee
Town of Truckee Trash complaints | townoftruckee.com
Keep Truckee Green | (530) 582-7700, keeptruckeegreen.org
Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks District | (530) 582-7720, tdrpd.org
Washoe County
Garbage complaints | (775) 328-6106, washoecounty.us