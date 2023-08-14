Professional rodeo returns to Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at the McIver Arena on Brockway Road. This year’s event includes an arena dance with live music from Everyday Outlaw following the rodeo on Aug. 25.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for ages 6 to 12 and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older and those with military ID. Ages 5 and younger enter free. Parking across from the arena is $10. | truckeerodeo.org