Kick off Labor Day in Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association offers Lights In The Sky Drone Show on Sept. 1 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. to kick off Labor Day weekend. Administered by Sky Elements Drone Shows, the light show will feature 300 drones over Lake Tahoe. Music from GrooveSession will start at 6:30 p.m. in the final Music on the Beach show of the season.

Available for purchase will be beer from Alibi Ale Works, wine from Truckee River Winery, non-alcoholic beverages, food from local vendors including MOGROG Rotisserie and Tacos Herrera. No outside alcohol or pets are permitted. | northtahoebusiness.org