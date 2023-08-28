Best Wings in Tahoe: Palisades Tahoe, Part I

What makes a chicken wing a good wing? One that stands out from all the others. Is it the sauce? The rub? Are they deep-fried or baked? Are they crispy, tender or juicy? For me, it’s all about the sauce. The Village at Palisades Tahoe is the first stop on my wing quest, which hosts the annual Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings event on Sept. 8.

I posted my mission on Facebook, and the responses were resounding. Melissa Siig of Tahoe Art Haus and Claire Zammit of The Institute for Woman-Centered Coaching, both responded that PlumpJack Inn has the best wings. Marc Goddard, co-owner of Bio Bio Expedition, readily volunteers to be my wingman on this culinary adventure.

PlumpJack Inn

PlumpJack is our first stop. The delightful Ben Paciotti, who was behind the bar, welcomes us. Paciotti suggests a glass of a lovely Gros Ventre, a high-country red. It was delicious. Chef Jack Connell is at the bar when I inquire about who has the best wings. He said, hands down, his wings. He may be right. Marc and I sip wine and chat with the bar staff about wings.

A platter of wings arrives. Marc and I dig in. Chef Connell explains that he brines the wings in pickle juice, dry rubs the wings with spices, bakes, then lightly fries the wings. He serves the wings with a delicious special hot sauce recipe that he ferments for days at room temperature.

Thirty-five wings later, a few glasses of wine and one shot of Japanese whiskey, we tap out on our wing adventure.

Marc comments that the wings are not at all greasy. He’s right. I try a wing without the sauce first. The seasoning pops with hints of garlic, salt and pepper. I dip my wing in Chef Connell’s special sauce and am sold. I love the pickle brine. | plumpjackinn.com

22 Bistro

Our next stop is 22 Bistro. The Village at Palisades Tahoe is quiet and only two other people are at the bar. We settle into seats at the bar and order the traditional Buffalo wings. They serve a delicious wing, and the blue cheese dressing is delicious.

“We’re not really going to hit all four restaurants,” Marc asks. We needed to pace ourselves even though we hadn’t eaten beforehand; we were already feeling a bit full. | 22bistro.com

Auld Dubliner

The next stop is Auld Dubliner. We get half an order of traditional Buffalo wings and half made with a Guinness sauce. The wings are served with blue cheese and ranch dressing. Owner Randy Rogers overheard me ask the bartender who had the best wings around. Rogers chimes in from the end of the bar and said, without a doubt, Auld Dubliner has the best wings. He points out that they’ve been the Chicken Wing champs for the last six years in the annual wings contest. With one more restaurant to go, we thank everyone and move on to Rocker. | aulddublinertahoe.com

Rocker

Rocker serves three styles of wings: traditional, BBQ and honey siracha sauce. The manager suggests the honey sriracha wings. The wings arrive in a basket reminiscent of festival or fair food. They are saucy with a touch of sweetness from the honey and a gentle kick from the sriracha. The manager is convinced that Rocker has the best wings.

The next day will require a bike ride and long hike to mitigate our deliciously satisfied taste buds and full bellies. | palisadestahoe.com

Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings

Sept. 8 | 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley