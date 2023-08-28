Bands, wings go head-to-head at Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings is on Sept. 8 at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Six local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. Proceeds will benefit Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. Read Priya Hutner’s feature on the “Best Wings in Tahoe: Palisades Tahoe” in this edition. | palisadestahoe.com
Schedule
Group A
Bands perform 5-6 p.m. & 7-8 p.m.
- Fireside Pizza Company | Julie and the Jukes
- 22 Bistro | TBA
- Tremigo Mexican Kitchen | The Nomads
Group B
Bands perform 6-7 p.m. & 8-9 p.m.
- Rocker | TBA
- Auld Dubliner | Jelly Bread
- PlumpJack Cafe | Tim High & The Mighty