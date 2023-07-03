Wildfire safety restrictions in effect in Tahoe until November

CAL FIRE has suspended all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Eastern Sacramento, Nevada, North-Eastern San Joaquin, Placer, Sierra and Yuba counties. This suspension is in effect until November and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

CAL FIRE is asking residents to take extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Learn how to prepare for an evacuation, how to sign up for emergency alerts, how to find local evacuation plans, creating defensible space and more in Tahoe Weekly’s 3rd annual Tahoe Wildfire Preparedness Guide available for free download at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com. | preventwildfireca.org

Campfires restrictions vary

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online for private property. Federal and state lands campfire restrictions may differ. Check local fire restrictions. | preventwildfireca.org

Fire restrictions in place

Incline Village | Summer fire restrictions are in effect for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District serving the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nev., until further notice. Fire restrictions prohibit the use of solid fuel, which includes charcoal and wood. This also applies to the IVGID parks and beach charcoal-grilling areas.

North & West Shores | North Tahoe Fire Protection District, Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and Alpine Springs County Water District have suspended the outdoor burning of solid fuels for the duration of fire season.

South Shore | Smokeless fire pits and charcoal barbecues are prohibited through fire season and The City of South Lake Tahoe does not allow any open burning at any time.

Truckee | Truckee Fire District has issued a district-wide fire ban until November. No wood or charcoal fire will be allowed.

Red Flag Warnings

Check weather conditions daily for Red Flag Warnings, during which all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited.

The National Weather Service, Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land-management officials and fire agencies when the potential of critical weather that could lead to wildfire activity occurs. | weather.gov