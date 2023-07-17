The Tahoma food scene: Culinary delights in West Shore hamlet

The small hamlet of Tahoma, located on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore, is a must-visit. The sweet area with a small burgeoning food scene is a deliciously happening place.

I cruised over to Tahoma with Katherine Hill, publisher of Tahoe Weekly, to explore the Tahoma food scene. We began with a drink at Chambers Landing (although technically in Homewood) and then checked out some of the culinary tastes of Tahoma.

Chambers Crush

Chambers Landing serves lunch and dinner and offers a lovely menu ranging from poke to Kalua pork Bahn Mi and burgers, sandwiches and salads for lunch. Dinner offers filet mignon, surf and turf and curry, but they are famous for their Chambers Crush. Katherine and I went to the dockside bar and ordered the frozen rum drink. We watched the boats roll in and kids playing in the lake while sipping our frozen cocktail made with rum and fruit juices and topped with a spiced rum float. This drink will cool anyone down on a hot day, and it packs a punch. | chamberstahoe.com

Q Burger & Cult-style Fries

Cult Burger was our next stop. Owner Quinten “Q” Frye opened the place last April and his burger joint in Tahoma is happening. Q was affable and friendly as he prepared food for his customers. We ordered the Cult-style Fries prepared with hand-cut steak fries, haystack onions, cheese sauce and bacon; they were terrific salty, crunchy and cheesy. I was hooked.

–Jesse Mathewson

Frye prepared the Q special burger. The beef burger, a propriety blend made from Allen Brother’s brisket, was topped with homemade Japanese-style quick pickles, cheese, haystack onions (I could eat a bowl of these) and his fantastic Cult sauce on a grilled brioche bun. It was huge, epic and unbelievably delicious. Frye served us an extra dose of Cult sauce and tomato jam for dipping.

“Cult sauce is made with mayo, mustard, pickles and spices,” said Frye, who grills 250 burgers daily on the weekends — and the season is just starting.

The homemade dill pickles were crunchy, dill and oh-so-good. There are a few different styles of burgers on the menu that I’d love to try. There is also a vegetarian burger. Burgers, fries and milkshakes make this a perfect stop after a day at the beach or hiking up a hill. Cult Burger is open from Tuesday to Sunday. | eatcultburger.com

Housemade gelato

Where We Met Gelato and Espresso Bar is next door with a lovely selection of gelato. Zeb Schrieber was behind the counter, busy scooping out gelato. We tasted a few of the flavors. Katherine opted for a combo of gelato flavors, including the sweet-cream vanilla gelato and vegan dark chocolate. I loved the orange cream gelato. It was definitely my favorite. I also liked the pink grapefruit gelato, which was unique and refreshing. The shop is open daily in the summer. This is worth seeking out if you love gelato. | @wherewemet_tahoe

Dog and Bear

I love that the shopping plaza had three food options in one location. The Dog and Bear Neighborhood Tavern is across the way. Chef Jesse Mathewson, formally of Christy Hill in Tahoe City, and his wife, Kat Steinman, curate the seasonal menu. They prepare unique pizzas, such as duck confit with local strawberries and small plates. Mathewson says some small-plate standouts include a Beef Short Rib Poutine with cheese curds and Confit Duck Leg in gojuchang hot-wing sauce (his twist on chicken wings) served with homemade kimchi. Vegetarians can enjoy a homemade Mushroom Tortellini with a Miso Tomato Brodo, fava beans, English peas and squash blossoms. Mathewson makes everything in-house for the epic Chef’s Charcuterie Board. Salads and desserts abound.

“Our philosophy is to keep it simple and keep it local,” said Mathewson. “We have a great beer and wine menu with fun local beers and eight taps.”

The prices are affordable and the menu is unique and tasteful. Dog and Bear is open Thursdays through Mondays. | thedogandbear.com

Sushi 525

Alicia Kramer, co-owner of Sushi 525, runs out of Where We Met Gelato and Espresso Bar in the winter. In the summer, look for Sushi 525 Pop-Ups in Tahoe City and Tahoma. It’s a rolls and bowls to-go-only establishment. Follow Sushi 525 on Instagram for location information. | @sushi525_togo_rolls_bowls

Tahoma Market

Kramer is also a fan of Tahoma Market just down the street. She says that their sandwiches are the best bang for your buck. The large market has food, beer, wine, liquor, snacks and sundries. | tahomamarketdeli.com