The art of fly fishing: Learn to unleash your inner angler

Perhaps it started with the movie “A River Runs Through It” or the time I read “The River Why” about the competition between a fly-fishing husband and his bait-fishing wife, but I finally decided I needed to give fly fishing a try. The problem is I hadn’t picked up a fishing rod since I was a kid and had never touched a fly rod. So I got in touch with an expert – Matt Heron.

Heron has been fly fishing since 1991 and his Matt Heron Fly Fishing school started in 2006. He is also the regional director for Cast Hope, a nonprofit that gives underserved youth the chance to fly fish. The guy really knows how to fly fish and I discovered he had the gobs of patience needed to teach a newbie like me.

I spent the morning with Heron on the Little Truckee and Truckee rivers discovering the intricacies of fly fishing. I came to realize that it is both a simple sport and a complicated one. The concept is simple, repeatedly throwing a line into the water in hopes that a fish will bite and then you can hook it. Doing it right in all the different situations faced once you reach the water’s edge is the complicated part.

We met at the Truckee River RV Park, right off I-80’s Hirschdale exit (that provide delicious apres’ fishing sandwiches). Heron set me up with waders and boots; shortly we were at the edge of the river. First, he ran me through the basics of what type of line we were using and how we were going to be using artificial flies and worms. Then he began talking about how he uses different setups depending on the time of year, where they were fishing and how fast and cold the river was flowing. It was then that I realized why people fish with guides, because while fly fishing is something anyone can do, it is a true art to get good at it.

Heron relaxed me a bit when he reminded me there are three basic goals of taking a trip with him: No. 1, have fun. No.2, learn something new. No. 3, catch a fish.

Soon enough it was time to get my feet wet, literally, by wading out into the stream so that my casting would be in the water and not catching a shrub. It actually didn’t take much time to learn the basics of the water-load casting technique. I seemed to be getting the cast out there where it needed to be pretty well and Heron was nice enough to repeatedly remind me to either strip or mend. Strip means to pull in some of the line with your hands and to mend is to flip the line out of the water a certain way to slow down the speed the bobber gets carried downstream. Both techniques attempt to limit the amount of line visible to the hungry— but smart — trout swimming below.

I enjoyed how fly fishing is a meditative form of concentration. The whole time you are focused on what the line is doing and whether a fish was tugging. There is no time to think about anything else, which makes for a nice break from life.

After about 15 minutes I was able to land an 11-inch brown trout. We quickly took a photo and then returned it to the water so it could fight again another day. At least I hope he made it another day. About a half hour later a cormorant arrived just downstream of us and quickly caught and swallowed whole a fish.

Every once in a while we took a break to watch a redtail hawk soaring above or see the wave of blooming mules ears across the river. Ok, really we were scurrying to dry land to warm up our freezing tootsies.

Heron made my fly fishing experience not only educational but fun. He was patient, encouraging and both highly knowledgeable and low-key. He knows where the good fishing spots are. Matt Heron Fly Fishing guides trips on the local rivers and teaches classes on the pond at Everline Resort in Olympic Valley. | mattheronflyfishing.com