Tahoe’s top summer kids’ adventures

You’ve finally made to your summer vacation in Tahoe and the kids keep asking “What are we doing tomorrow?” You’d be content to spend the week at the beach with a good book, but a kid’s idea of fun involves lots of activities and lots of time in the water. To help make those plans for tomorrow, here’s my picks for making the most of your time in Tahoe.

You’ll find options and even a few deals for many of these outings in this edition from our clients who support Tahoe Weekly through their advertising. You’ll also find some great options for dining out.

Please be mindful of our fragile environment on your outings and only park in designated areas. Carry trash bags and pack out all of your trash (including your dog poop) and there may not be restrooms. While 17 million people visit Tahoe annually, only about 40,000 live here year-round so our resources are limited.

Read our Music, Events & Festivals Guide summer guide

Spend time on the water

There has never been a time when kids of all ages had more options for activities than now, but the one absolutely must-do for a summer in Tahoe is to get out on the water.

Cruise | Take a cruise on Lake Tahoe. Whether you rent a boat or take a sailing or boat cruise on Big Blue, you’ll remember your outing for years to come.

Paddle | There are a plethora of options to rent SUP, kayaks and even outrigger canoes. Or take a guided kayak or SUP tour with a local outfitter.

Ski & surf | For the more adventuresome kids, sign up for wakesurfing, wakeboarding or waterskiing lessons.

Float | The rafting companies that operate on the Truckee River between Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows aren’t operating this summer, but you can bring your own rafts to enjoy this 5-mile gentle float (be prepared to paddle due to low water).

Ride the rapids | Whitewater rafting further down the Truckee River is amazing this year and older kids will enjoy this thrilling adventure.

Explore local lakes | There are many other lakes besides Lake Tahoe to enjoy. Read our feature “Beyond Big Blue” in this edition.

Don’t forget that lifejackets are required in California and Nevada for kids younger than 13 on all vessels (and that includes SUP and kayaks).

Beach time

Tahoe beaches get crowded fast so head out by 8 a.m. and plan on having to walk as parking fills up. I recommend a foldable beach wagon to haul all your gear along with little ones. Frankly, I also recommend avoiding the East Shore beaches until after Labor Day; it’s not worth the hassle or getting towed. Find a list of local beaches in this edition or at TheTahoeWeekly.com/beaches.

Take to the trees

Climbing and soaring through the treetops is an amazing experience and a kid favorite. Tahoe Treetop Adventures offer three locations on the North Shore or enjoy zip lining at Heavenly.

Adventure awaits at Heavenly

Heavenly offers a plethora of kid-friendly summer outings at Tamarack Lodge. Ride the Gondola to the top (be sure to stop at the Observation Deck for spectacular views) and enjoy a day riding the zip line, the Mountain Coaster, gem panning, the climbing wall and tubing.

Read our story “Tahoe’s sweetest summer treats” and tips for “Dining out with kids” in this edition

Explore Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe may be closed for skiing, but summer adventures await at High Camp from roller skating with a view of Lake Tahoe, to playing disc golf, exploring the wildflower-filled meadows or geocaching. For a more exhilarating adventure, climb the Tram Face on the Via Ferrata.

Parasail with the family

Take a boat ride out onto Lake Tahoe, clip into a massive parasail with your family (up to three people) and then gently ascend into the blue skies above for an amazing experience. This gentle ride is a must-do summer activity.

Explore the trails

Take the tykes out on Tahoe’s many trails to explore nature. Don’t expect them to tackle long hikes, but instead focus on making the experience one they want to repeat. Local state parks are ideal for family outings with nature trails for easy exploration. Make it fun by asking them to find wildflowers or look for bugs under rocks. Download the iNaturalist app so they can take photos to identify their discoveries and participate in citizen science.

Mountain bike

Start kids out on easy mountain bike trails at local parks or take them on a downhill mountain biking adventure at Northstar, Kirkwood, Donner Ski Ranch, Sky Tavern or Boreal.

Stargazing

One of the most unique experiences you can enjoy is an evening under the stars with Tahoe Star Tours. Star guide Tony Berendsen provides a fascinating and inspiring look into the night sky with his mix of easy-to-understand facts, astro poetry and, of course, viewing celestial objects through high-powered telescopes at several locations.

Indoor adventures

If it’s raining out or the kids need a break from the sun, take them indoors. There are bowling alleys on both sides of the lake, several indoor climbing walls, an indoor skate park and an indoor mini-golf course (both in South Lake Tahoe), an escape room and Woodward Tahoe adventure park.

Be sun aware

Make the most of any outing in Tahoe by remembering that Lake Tahoe is at 6,223’ meaning you are a lot closer to the sun (and a sunburn) then you are at home so heed our tips:

Always wear sunscreen & reapply

Always wear a hat

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes

Drink lots of water; avoid sugary drinks

Consider a shade structure

Purchase sun shirts with UPF protection

Purchase water shoes; many beaches are rocky

Check out your guide

We’ve seen outfitters on social media offer guided tours that aren’t properly licensed or insured, so be sure to ask questions before any outing, ask where the lifejackets are stowed on a boat and ask where the first aid kit is located. Read more tips in our story “Preserve Tahoe’s pristine paradise” at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Family friendly events

Until Aug. 16 (Wed.)

Movies on the Beach | Tahoe City | tcpud.org

Until Aug. 30 (Wed.)

Wildlife Wednesdays | South Lake Tahoe | ltwc.org

Until Sept. 30 (select days)

Truckee River Railroad | Truckee River Regional Park |tdrrs.org

July 14

Classical Tahoe Student Showcase | UNR Lake Tahoe | classicaltahoe.org

July 15 & 16

Gold Discovery Days | Plumas-Eureka State Park | plumas-eureka.org

July 22

Kids’ Fishing Day | Packer Lake | fs.usda.gov/tahoe

July 24-Aug. 3

Young Shakespeare | Area venues | laketahoeshakespeare.com

July 30

Classical Tahoe Family Day & Concert | UNR Lake Tahoe | classicaltahoe.org

Aug. 12

Pine Lodge 120th Birthday | Sugar Pine Point State Park | sierrastateparks.org

Aug. 12 & 13

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival | Kings Beach | tahoenalu.com

Aug. 25 & 26

Truckee Professional Rodeo | Truckee | truckeerodeo.org

Sept. 17

Family Farm Festival | KidZone Museum | kidzonemuseum.org