Tahoe’s starry, art adventures await

Hiking, biking, paddleboarding and beach time are summer staples in Tahoe, but there are so many more adventures to explore. In this edition, we feature two great outings to give a try – stargazing and fly fishing.

Kayla Anderson writes about stargazing with Tahoe Star Tours in her feature “Embark on a celestial journey,” following a Tahoe Weekly staff outing with Tony Berendsen and his remarkable Star Guides. The evening was magical and informative, great for families and for corporate gatherings, as we discovered. It’s been several years since Tahoe Weekly staff had been able to get together and it was great for 15 of us to gather for the evening. Some staff members had only met one another on virtual meetings or not at all.

Writer Tim Hauserman tried his hand at fly fishing with local guide Matt Heron for his feature “The art of fly fishing.” I like Matt’s philosophy on learning to fly fish that can easily be applied to any activity – No. 1, have fun. No. 2, learn something new. No. 3, catch a fish.

Tahoe’s art scene

July and August could easily be called Tahoe’s art months for the number of artistic offerings from the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and Classical Tahoe (profiled in our last edition), to the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, returning for four performances from July 26 to 29. Read Sean McAlindin’s feature “Lake Tahoe Dance Festival: Breaking boundaries in ballet” in this edition and get your tickets to one of the performances in Tahoe City, Truckee or Incline Village.

The Tahoe Art League hosts its 16th annual Artist Studio Tour from July 28 to 30 and from Aug. 4 to 6 featuring 17 artists at 12 locations this year. This is a unique opportunity to see local artists at work in their studios, talk to them about their work and purchase local artwork. The Kings Beach Studio Art Tour returns in August, as well. We’ll have details in our next edition. Find more art events to enjoy in our Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals Guide available at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.

Mark McLaughlin writes about the fascinating local history on Basque culture in the region in his story “From flocks to ski slopes: Basque sheepherder’s lasting cultural imprints.” Read more about the sheepherders that once lived in the region and the arborglyphs (tree carvings) and handmade ovens that they left behind.