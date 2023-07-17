Tahoe’s Best Golf Grub

Now that summer is in full swing, there’s no better place to go for lunch than a golf course. Take take in the amazing views of nearby peaks, forests and Lake Tahoe. Whether you are playing golf or not, here are some of the best places to go for some upscale grub.

The Grille at The Chateau

There are only a few places with incredible views and consistent, quality food at affordable prices in Incline Village, Nev., and The Grille at The Chateau on the Championship Golf Course checks all boxes. While overlooking the 18th hole and the 10th green tee box, IVGID Marketing Manager Paul Raymore and I enjoyed a couple of The Grille’s popular dishes, the Sunset Salad and the Beet Salad. My salad was amazingly fresh, filling and flavorful; Raymore said his was equally as good. The Ahi Poketini is delicious, too. Reservations are recommended. | (775) 832-1178, yourtahoeplace.com

The Turn at Martis Valley Grill

Melt into nature with blooming mule’s ears, chirping chickadees and nicely manicured greens of Northstar Golf Course — and find The Turn, a snack bar underneath Martis Valley Grille. The Turn serves hot dogs, wraps, salads and its new sizzling-straight-off-the-grill smash burgers. The Asian salad wrap is filled with edamame beans, cabbage and mandarin all wrapped in a flour tortilla; it’s a light, healthy, portable and delicious meal that’s perfect to consume while out on the course. | (530) 562-3290, northstarcalifornia.com

The Lodge at Restaurant & Pub

When I went to Tahoe Donner Golf Course, the deck at The Lodge Restaurant & Pub was packed with people having lunch and drinks. I got fish tacos and a Mountaintop Margarita, after overhearing the group next to me gushing about them. I noticed their five empty glasses and confirmed that it is one of the best margaritas in Truckee. My fish tacos complemented it nicely, a whopping fresh chunk of seared ahi in the middle of a flour tortilla adorned with grilled onions, cabbage and a cup of tantalizing salsa. | (530) 587-9455, tahoedonner.com

Spindleshanks Restaurant

Old Brockway Golf Course in Kings Beach is the only family-owned and one of the oldest golf courses in the Tahoe Basin. Its nine links are perfect for who are short on time and want to end their round at Spindleshanks for happy hour. The chef decides what goes on the discounted menu five minutes before it starts. Hopefully they have the Ahi Napoleon available. I can also vouch for the Western burger. On Tuesdays, happy hour goes on all night long with live music. | (530) 546-2191, spindleshankstahoe.com

Brooks’ Bar & Deck

Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s golf course is unique in that it is on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., making it one of those check-it-off-your-bucket-list courses for serious golfers. After finishing your round, be sure to stop at Brooks’ Bar & Deck. It has all the lunch classics, four different kinds of tacos, entrees, desserts and signature drinks. I love the mocktail menu; any of their nonalcoholic drinks with its dragon fruit syrup is guaranteed to be delicious and refreshing. | (888) 769-1924, edgewoodtahoe.com

Read Kayla’s review of playing each course at TheTahoeWeekly.com/golf