Tahoe Art League Studio Tour: Explore vibrant art scene on East, South shores

Tahoe Art League’s (TAL) 16th annual Artist Studio Tour in South Shore is back on two weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Seventeen artists are participating this year at 12 locations between Zephyr Cove, Nev., and near the Tahoe Keys in South Lake Tahoe.

The free, self-guided tour includes a variety of artistic venues and mediums ranging from acrylic, ink, dye on silk and pastel to watercolor paintings, photography and copper wall sculptures. Here’s a few of my picks not to miss on this year’s tour.

This will be Nina Major’s last year with the tour and she’ll be participating both weekends at Studio 6 on 907 Rainbow Drive.

New artist Jenny Butterfass, who specializes in digital landscape photography will be joining the tour this year in its first weekend and will be at Studio 4 along with Kim Van Antwerp and Jen Samis.

“The Artist Studio Tour is a great opportunity to see the diversity of art being created in our community.”

–Rebecca Bryson

If you’re limited in time, this is also a great area to visit to talk with groups of artists and their work. Studios 1 to 2, 5 to 7 and 8 to 9 are all within walking distance of each other and many are 10 minutes from the beach and/or hiking trails.

Be sure to pick up a passport at TAL’s Art Gallery at 3062 Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe or download it for a chance to win artwork donated from the participating artists (for every five locations stamped, participants earn an entry in the drawing). TAL Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

“We hope you take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity to take home fabulous local art at a very reasonable price. Twenty percent of every dollar spent goes to support the Tahoe Art League and our many programs,” said participating artist Ellen Nunes.

“The Artist Studio Tour is a great opportunity to see the diversity of art being created in our community,” said Tahoe Art League executive director Rebecca Bryson. “It’s also a great way to meet the artists and learn more about their work.” | talart.org