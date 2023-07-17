McAvoy Layne takes final bow as Mark Twain

July 21 | Lake of the Sky Amphitheater | South Lake Tahoe

After decades of touring the world to share the history and character of Mark Twain, local impersonator, writer and educator McAvoy Layne is ready to call it a day.

In discussing his upcoming retirement, the revered performer, of course, told a story.

“A very smart lady once told me, ‘McAvoy, better to retire two years too early than two minutes too late.’ It’s been a wonderful 35-year adventure.”

Layne shares his unforgettable stories, inimitable wit and classic charm for the final time on Sept. 30, back where his career began, at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City, Nev.

He will continue to perform for small parties at his Incline Village, Nev., home known as Twain Haven.

“I think [Twain] speaks to us with an immediacy, a manner that transcends the ages” says Layne. “With his humor and insights into human nature, he was so ahead of his time.” | ghostoftwain.com

