Kara Harris: Creating festival fashion with a flair

Kara Harris loves fashion, clothing and costumes. I was always amazed when she’d come out to shovel the snow in a long fur coat, looking as if she were ready to go dancing. She made shoveling snow look fashionable.

Harris wants to make people feel sexy and comfortable; her clothing line does just that. She fashions bell bottoms, kimonos, unitards and colorful catsuits.

“I grew up in a very artistic family. My mom and dad are both artists. My brother is a graphic designer. I always wanted to be a fashion designer, but I felt like I couldn’t draw, so I went to school for fashion merchandising,” says Harris.

After years in the fashion industry, Harris wanted to explore her passion for designing clothing and for photography.

“I started going to festivals and that’s where I feel like I really came into my style. I loved how everyone expressed themselves and could be whoever they wanted,” says Harris, who is inspired by the Burning Man culture. She added that attending themed, costumed parties inspired her love of dressing up.

Harris became a member of Truckee Roundhouse and Judi Morales, a master seamstress and teacher, was her mentor. Her first class at Truckee Roundhouse was learning to make overalls. She learned how to sew with a four-thread Serger Sewing Machine to create her designs, which she admits was complicated. Harris worked hard to master the complicated sewing machine. She also took online classes with a designer in Los Angeles.

Playing and exploring textures and Harris’ bold use of colors are evident in her creations. She loves the feel and use of unique fabrics. She uses different types of velvets and embossed velvets for some of her creations. Some of her designs are made with fire-safe fabrics for fire dancers and flame throwers. She custom designs costumes and clothing for her clients. They can pick their fabrics and colors and she offers custom sizing, as well.

Catsuits have intricate braiding that stand out and shine while also being stretchy and comfortable. They are perfect for festival season or a night out dancing.

The velvet unitards with bell-bottom flares are bright and beautiful, made with lush purples, vibrant greens and flaming reds.

Her love of tarot cards led her to name her brand Queen of Wands Creations.

“I hope to embody the Queen of Wands and the energy of that card. The queen is creative, bold and comfortable in her own skin,” she says.

When asked about her personal fashion style, Harris says, “I think I’d say my style is fairytale, whimsical, mystical and witchy.”

Harris is certain her designs will make the wearer feel confident, comfortable and sexy.

“All it takes is one thing, like a cool little kimono or bell bottoms, to change your look,” she says. | queenofwandscreations.com