Family summer fun in Tahoe

Summer is in full swing in the Tahoe Sierra and warm days have finally arrived after an unusually cool and rainy spring. It’s time to revel in our short summer season and make the most of your time in Tahoe. My summer days will be filled with lots of hiking trails, wildflower chasing, SUP, biking and beach time with my nephew.

While water activities and beach time are the obvious summer-time activities for many families, I am always asked for my recommendations for what to do with kids in Tahoe. So, every summer (and winter), we put together our picks in our Family Fun Guide. In this year’s guide, along with outdoor activities, I’ve included some ideas for indoor fun for those rainy days, aerial adventures to tackle as a family and stargazing. You’ll also find my picks for some great family events to enjoy.

Priya Hutner has penned the first part in her series “Beyond Big Blue” of local lakes for you and your family to explore that aren’t Lake Tahoe (or Donner Lake for that matter). There are hundreds of lakes in the region to enjoy from easy-to-access waters to some that will require a hike suited for older kids. In her first part, she shares her picks for lakes in the Truckee region.

Priya also shares her picks for “Tahoe’s sweetest summer treats” from rolled ice cream to house made ice cream and gelato. She also has recommendations for local restaurants that are great for families with younger kids in her story “Dining out with kids.”

Was first flight in El Dorado?

I look forward to reading each of historian Mark McLaughlin’s column as much as you do for every edition, and I am fascinated by the column in this edition about early Sierra aviators, including two brothers who have may achieved first flight before the Wright Brothers. You don’t want to miss his story “First flight in El Dorado?”

Summer full of music

This summer is one of the busiest in years for live music to enjoy. Sean McAlindin writes about two upcoming festivals – Classical Tahoe (a personal favorite) and the inaugural Gambler’s Run – for his feature “North Shore’s musical wonderland” in this edition.

If you missed our Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals summer guide in the last edition, you can read it at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly. It’s chocked full of hundreds of events to enjoy in the next few months.