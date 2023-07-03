Dining out with kids: Food, fun options in Tahoe

Dining out with kids can be a challenging experience. Busy restaurants don’t necessarily cater to children younger than age 12 and finding places with kid-friendly food and activities can make or break a family dining experience.

Several restaurants in Tahoe have kids’ menus but keeping them entertained is the key. Whether it’s bowling, miniature golf or a place in which to run around until the food is served, try these spots when dining out with your children.

Bowl a strike

Incline Bowl is an exciting family-friendly destination in Incline Village, Nev., that combines delicious food with entertaining activities — bowl, play in the arcade or try the outdoor patio with lawn games. There is something on the menu for everyone.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner menu is delightful. The Hawaiian-themed menu offers items such as Poke Nachos, Spam Musubi, tacos and Kalua pork dishes for the adults and lots of kid-friendly options. Root beer floats and ice cream will satisfy any young palate. | bowlincline.com

On the South Shore, order a pizza at Tahoe Bowl and enjoy the bowling lanes, arcade games or a game of pool with the family. | hotelazuretahoe.com

Red Truck located inside the Truckee Tahoe Airport is an excellent place to bring the kids for breakfast or lunch. They can watch up close as planes take off and land.

Mexican & mini golf

Flatstick Pub in South Lake Tahoe offers miniature golf and a mouthwatering Mexican menu. Kids can play a round of indoor golf and enjoy tacos, nachos, or quesadillas when hungry. | flatstickpubtahoe.com

Watch the planes come and go

Red Truck located inside the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Truckee is an excellent place to bring the kids for breakfast or lunch. They can watch as planes take off and land. There’s an outside patio and playground with plenty of space in which to run around to keep them occupied. They can enjoy a tasty Naan Dog or if they have a more developed flavor palate, the samosas are fabulous. | redtrucktahoe.com

Pizza for everyone

Whitecaps Pizza in Kings Beach is beachfront on beautiful Lake Tahoe. Kids can run around in the sand while waiting for a slice. | whitecapspizza.com

Base Camp Pizza Co. in South Lake Tahoe has a great kid’s menu, an outdoor patio and there’s live music every day. The family can explore activities in the Shops at Heavenly Village. | basecamppizzaco.com

Pizza on the Hill in Truckee’s Tahoe Donner neighborhood is a family favorite and the perfect place to take the kids. The outdoor playground will keep youngsters happy. They offer live music on Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Best Pies Pizzeria & Restaurant in historic downtown Truckee offers pizza by the slice, games, puzzles to play with at the table, air hockey, arcade games and room to stretch little legs. | bestpiespizzeria.com

Zanos Family Italian & Pizzeria, also in Truckee, has an extensive menu. Their calzones are delicious. The kids’ menu includes fried ravioli, spaghetti, meatballs and fried cheese bites. Zanos also has an outdoor patio, arcade games and plenty of room for kids to stretch their legs. | zanos.net

Pints & Pies in in Tahoe City has a dedicated family dining area complete with oversized Connect 4, video games and other activities. | pintspies.com

Where’s the beef?

Most kids love a burger, fries and a milkshake. Burger Me in Truckee is the place for all three. There’s easy, casual indoor and outdoor dining with a few arcade games. The restaurant has several types of burgers on the menu, as well as hot dogs, chicken fingers and grilled cheese. | burgermeusa.com

It takes a village

Tahoe is a mountain ski town. Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, Northstar California in Truckee and Heavenly Ski Resort all have villages, open year-round, that offer activities, live music and places to eat for the ficklest of palates. Take the kids to the villages for an afternoon of fun activities with plenty of food options.