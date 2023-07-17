Cultural tours offered by Washo Tribe

Join members of the Washo Tribe at Palisades Tahoe High Camp on Fridays until Aug. 25. The Washo Tribe has deep roots in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains that will be discussed in-depth. Learn about the surrounding natural landmarks, local animals and plants and how they used them and why changing the name of the resort that sits on their ancestral land is important.

Participants can view artifacts that show the Washo way of life that Tribe members seek to preserve today. The tours are free with the purchase of a tram ticket. | palisadestahoe.com