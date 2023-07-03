Chill out with Tahoe’s sweetest summer treats

Hiking up a mountain trail, taking a long bike ride or enjoying a day splashing around in a cold lake on a hot day are only a few reasons to visit Tahoe. It can get hot up here and nothing is more satisfying than grabbing an ice-cold, sweet treat to cool you down — no matter on which shore of Lake Tahoe you are. Here’s some of my picks to try this summer.

South Lake Tahoe

Aloha Ice Cream | Aloha Ice Cream Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe offers a unique twist on a cool treat: Thai-rolled ice cream. Owners Lorena and Jared Benvenuto make their ice cream, and each treat is made to order and takes 3 minutes to prepare.

“We do fun flavors, we use organic fruit and have plant-based vegan and gluten-free choices. We have something for everyone,” says Lorena.

In addition to their Thai-rolled ice cream, Aloha Ice Cream offers traditional ice-cream flavors, as well as sundaes, shakes, malts, floats and one of my favorites, homemade ice-cream sandwiches. They also create ice-cream cakes for special occasions. | alohaicecreamtahoe.com

The Baked Bear | The Baked Bear was started by two childhood friends in San Diego. Their claim-to-fame is ice-cream sandwiches. They started a franchise business and the South Lake Tahoe location is the place to go if you love ice-cream sandwiches. Customize your favorite cookie with your favorite flavor of ice cream. There are many cookie choices: chocolate chip, cookies and cream, Nutella chocolate chunks and Snickerdoodle are just a few of the choices. Pair them with a scoop of ice cream, with equally unique flavors such as blackberry crumble, caramel pretzel fudge, mud pie, toasted s’mores or vegan chocolate chip. Then there are toppings to consider. Hot caramel, hot fudge, Nutella, whipped cream, mini chocolate chips and sprinkles are a few that can be added. The Baked Bear also offers vegan and gluten-free options. | thebakedbear.com

[Tahoe Creamery] creates flavors with Tahoe in mind, such as Blue Lake Blueberry, Strawberry Slopes Forever, Chimney Beach Chocolate and Brownie and Truckee Coffee Toffee.

Tahoe Pops | Let’s talk popsicles, as in Tahoe Pops. Fruity or creamy they are always icy cold and refreshing. Tahoe Pops create artisan ice pops prepared with Tahoe mountain water and fresh products. Their unique flavors include Thai Tea (a frozen, Thai iced tea in a popsicle, yum), hibiscus lemon, watermelon mojito and strawberry lemonade. They also offer traditional popsicle flavors to savor. Stop at the Tahoe Pops Shack at Ski Run Marina for a delicious refreshing popsicle. There are a number of markets around the lake where you can purchase them, including Raley’s in Truckee, SaveMart in Tahoe City and both the Tahoe City and Truckee New Moon locations. | tahoepops.com

Camp Richardson | Lake Tahoe Ice Cream Parlor at Camp Richardson is an excellent stop. Enjoy a delicious ice-cream sundae or scoop in a cone, while gazing up at Mount Tallac. They are known for their ice-cream sundaes and large scoops. They feature the classic flavors as well as green-tea, pineapple coconut and a fan favorite, mocha almond fudge. | camprichardson.com

North Lake Tahoe

Susie Scoops | Cruise north to Incline Village, Nev., and stop at Susie Scoops, where they source their ice cream from the Hoch Family Creamery in Carson Valley, Nev. Try a hand-dipped cone or a cup, enjoy classic flavors or modern twists or cool down with Hawaiian shaved ice.

Log Cabin Ice Cream | In Kings Beach, visit Log Cabin Ice Cream where ice cream from Tahoe Creamery is offered. Tahoe Creamery was born in the back room of a small restaurant in Reno, Nev. They create flavors with Tahoe in mind, such as Blue Lake Blueberry, Strawberry Slopes Forever, Chimney Beach Chocolate and Brownie and Truckee Coffee Toffee. Tahoe Creamery can also be found at Brooks’ Bar & Deck in Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline and in locations in Virginia City and Reno. Pints are available at all Raley’s Tahoe locations. | logcabinicecream.squarespace.com, tahoecreamery.com

Truckee

Handmade in Truckee, The Little Truckee Ice Creamery has fabulous ice cream. It’s my go-to place on Donner Lake. Flavors pay homage to the region – Big Chief Chocolate, Mountain Top Mint and Truckee Trails, made with pine-nut brittle and brownie chunks. Nondairy desserts are an option, too. They also have a food truck serving scoops of ice cream at Mountain Lotus Yoga in Truckee and in The Cobblestone Center in Tahoe City. | truckeeicecream.com

Alotta Gelato

I love gelato. Where We Met Coffee and Gelato shop in Tahoma offers delicious housemade gelato. The shop is open daily in the summer and the flavors are delightful and refreshing. I loved the orange vanilla and pink grapefruit during a recent visit. This is worth seeking out if you love gelato.

Euro Sweets offers Italian-style gelato in the Village at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley and in Euro Snack in the Village at Northstar in Truckee.