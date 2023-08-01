Brews, Jazz & Funk: Funky fresh fest at Palisades Tahoe

Prepare to get funky fresh at one of the best local dance parties of the summer.

At Brews, Jazz & Funk on Aug. 12, festival-goers can sip on an array of tasty beers from 10 breweries spread throughout the Village at Palisades Tahoe while enjoying an amazing lineup of live music by ALO, Monophonics and Sal’s Greenhouse. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Led by the guitar wizardry of Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz, ALO is a California rock band that encompasses so much more. Born from 90s childhood friendships in Saratoga and honed at the University of California at Santa Barbara, this band’s music is adventurous, untamed and bursting with love, freedom and community. Throughout their 30-year vision quest, ALO somehow finds a way to feel crisp, yet classic as the quartet of friends searches for special magic in every performance.

Sal’s Greenhouse is a lively collective formed out of Oakland in 2010. Their vibe is fundamentally funk-driven and incorporates soul, rock and R&B to create a sound uniquely their own. Their upbeat, catchy EP, “Bloom,” came out in 2020. They’re led by vocalist and baritone saxophonist Sally Green.

“We’re a fun, high-energy, feel-good, dance band,” says Green. “I really enjoy having women empowerment shine through in my writing, too. I talk a lot about being confident.”

Green discovered the baritone sax after her alto was stolen during freshman year of high school. She was bombing her auditions at summer music camp on a junky loaner, until a camp counselor found her a decent bari to try.

“I fell in love with it,” she says. “I love how powerful it is. It’s a huge instrument, so I feel like such a badass playing it. The vibrations you feel are almost indescribable. It’s deep, heavy and strong.”

Bay Area psychedelic soul sextet Monophonics is fronted by lead singer and keyboardist Kelly Finnigan. He joined the band in 2011 after growing up in a musical family in Los Angeles. His father, Mike Finnigan, was a professional keyboardist who played on Jimi Hendrix’s third and final studio album, “Electric Ladyland.”

Monophonics’ music puts a juicy spin on classic R&B, gospel, Motown and soul.

“A lot of that stuff is still so new and fresh,” says Finnigan. “We pay homage to a sound that represents the best of it.”

Their 2022 album “Sage Motel” was inspired by the imaginary world created by Finnigan based on a retro motel in Oakland.

“I used to drive by it all the time,” says Finnigan. “I kept wondering, ‘What’s happening inside those walls?’ It’s about all the lives behind those closed doors. Inside each room, someone is going through something. It might be good or it might be bad. That’s intriguing to me as a storyteller. It felt like an interesting path to go down and it unfolded into bigger story and concept.”

All three bands are excited to return to the Village at Palisades for what’s sure to be a dance party for the ages.

“The audience should expect energy,” says Finnigan. “They should get ready to be involved. People pay to come to these performances; we believe we owe them something for their hard-earned money and time. We feel an expectation to put on a great live show. We love what we’re doing out there and we want people to be a part of it. Expect a lot of love. I’m sure it will be a beautiful day and good vibes.” | palisadestahoe.com