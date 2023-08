“Doing Nothing”

Geolyn Carvin has been sharing her creations with Tahoe Weekly readers since 2018, shortly after the release of her book “On the Trail with Boots McFarland-Volume 1,” a collection of humorous and thoughtful outdoor comics interspersed with entries from the artist’s Pacific Crest Trail journal.

After reading through her book, we invited Carvin to share her illustrations in Tahoe Weekly. Purchase a copy of her book on Amazon . You can also sign up for her weekly newsletter at bootsmcfarland.com.