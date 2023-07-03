Beyond Big Blue: Summer lake adventures that aren’t Lake Tahoe, Part I

Jumping into the cool waters of a mountain lake is a highly sought-after summer activity in the Tahoe Sierra. Seeking solace paddling on an alpine lake somewhere away from the crowds, surrounded by tall pines and craggy granite, is an awe-inspiring meditative experience.

Stillness, beauty and nature are a draw to the area for many nature lovers. In some cases, a picnic by the water’s edge where the family can enjoy a view from the shore is another lake adventure that requires little effort.

Finding quiet in a busy tourist town can be a challenge but there are hundreds of lakes within a short distance of Lake Tahoe. Some require a hike or short walk to get to for swimming or picnicking. The longer the hike, the quieter it’ll be.

Lakes of Donner Summit

Donner Summit has several beautiful lakes within easy reach. Serene Lakes, also called Ice Lakes, is in Soda Springs off Old 40 (Donner Pass Road). It is two lakes, Serene Lake and Lake Dulzura, and once provided ice for San Francisco in the days before refrigeration. Quiet and beautiful Serene Lakes is perfect for swimming, paddling and picnicking.

Long Lake, Cascade Lake and Kidd Lake are also in Soda Springs located beyond Royal Gorge Cross-Country Resort. I love this area. Access to the lakes is on a long, bumpy, dirt road; all-wheel drive is recommended. There is a parking lot and a short hike to the lakes. Swimming, paddling, hiking and lying around are all welcome activities to enjoy here. The view of the craggy Devil’s Peak is a stunning backdrop.

On the north side of Donner Summit Lakes Trail, Angela, Flora and Azalea lakes are along the Pacific Crest Trail. These lakes are perfect for an easy hike and picnic. Start at the PCT Trailhead just off the Boreal exit off Interstate 80.

There’s no swimming in Lake Angela, but a lovely trail surrounds the lake. It can be accessed by Donner Ski Ranch off Old 40. Check for road closure information for Old Highway 40 before taking this route otherwise use I-80.

The reservoirs of Truckee

Prosser, Boca and Stampede reservoirs in Truckee are the perfect summer playgrounds. The farther in you go, the less crowded it gets. Paddles, picnics, hikes and swims are all fair game at these locations. There are also some lovely mountain bike trails around Prosser Reservoir area and out to Stampede via the Emigrant Trail. And the wildflowers are spectacular. Take the Hirschdale exit off I-80 to access Boca and Stampede or take Highway 89 North of Truckee to reach Prosser.

Shirley Lake

If a hike and swim are on the day’s adventure list, try the Shirley Canyon hike to Shirley Lake, where waterfalls and granite abound. Located in Olympic Valley, the trail can be wet, snowy and sometimes hard to find. It is well-traveled in the summer. A swim in the lake is cold and refreshing. The hike to the lake is about 3 miles uphill and involves a lot of hiking over rocks.

Five Lakes

Five Lakes is a 4-mile hike that intersects with the Pacific Crest Trail with, well, five lakes to explore. The trailhead can be accessed along Alpine Meadows Road. Enjoy a crisp alpine swim and a picnic along the way. This hike is steep and sun-exposed; best to get out early. Note the trail is closed to dogs until July 15 for deer fawning.

Lakes north of Truckee

Independence Lake, Webber Lake, Lake of the Woods and Jackson Meadow Reservoir are lovely lakes located off Highway 89 north of Truckee. Truckee Donner Land Trust and the Nature Conservancy protect many of these lakes that make for great family adventures, camping, picnicking, paddling and swimming. Webber Lake is also the headwater of Little Truckee River and reservations for camping lakeside go quickly.

Independence Lake is reached by a bumpy dirt road that recommends 4WD but you’ll be rewarded by the trip. To protect the lake, only the boats and kayaks at the lake may be used in its waters.

Jackson Meadow Reservoir offers excellent opportunities for paddling, swimming, hiking or camping.

Most local lakes and reservoirs allow swimming, while some do not (the ones that supply drinking water). Best to know before you go.

Be a good steward while enjoying Tahoe. Always pack it in and pack it out. Take any trash with you and clean up after your dog. Dog poop pollutes lakes and waterways.