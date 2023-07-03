Author Jill Shalvis: Pulling on the heartstrings in her bestselling books

Every so often during an interview there is a person who stands out, one I am profoundly struck by and have an unexplained connection. Author Jill Shalvis is one such person. Shalvis was a delight to speak with. Her passion for the craft of writing was palpable. I felt like I was seeing an old friend.

A prolific writer, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, Shalvis has published more than 100 books. Her latest, “The Sweetheart List,” set in Tahoe was just released. And what a fun read it is. “The Sweetheart List” is the fourth book in Shalvis’ Sunrise Cove Series. Each book in the series is a stand-alone book. The series is tied together by location, which in this case is Lake Tahoe.

Shalvis says she’s been writing since she could talk. She took journalism in college but tended to embellish the truth and realized that fiction was truly her calling. Her heart is in fiction. She loves creating stories, telling them to herself and sharing those stories with her thousands of fans.

“The fact is writing is hard. This is not an easy job. There’s no one standing over you every day saying, ‘Did you put your eight hours in?’ Writing requires discipline.” –Jill Shalvis

Shalvis started writing in the romance genre. “I started doing Harlequin romances,” she says.

In the past 10 years Shalvis began writing larger books. She writes two books a year and it generally takes her five to six months to write each one.

Although she writes fiction, she admits that there is some part of her in each story. While reading “The Sweetheart List,” I recognized that Shalvis and her main character had similarities: both were originally from a city, both ended up in Tahoe and both love animals.

“I’m not sure how to write a book without pieces of me,” says Shalvis.

She never writes characters based on people in her life but creates her characters. She admits that when she’s writing it’s as if she’s opening a vein and bleeding.

“Writing fills my cup, watching TV fills my cup, life fills my cup and I really do love to read,” she says.

When she’s working on a book, she doesn’t read books in the romance-comedy (aka rom-com) genre. It’s important for her not to absorb anything from a book in the genre in which she is writing while working on a project. Her process for writing includes a detailed outline before she starts a new book.

For “The Sweetheart List” she had an idea in her head. After she fleshes out her ideas, sees them in her mind’s eye, she writes a synopsis. She outlines the turning points, conflicts, dark moments and resolutions, breaking them into scenes and then she begins to write.

“It doesn’t mean that I write it from start to end without getting stuck. Sometimes the roadmap is wrong and I have to go back and adjust my outline,” she says.

What advice does she give to aspiring writers?

“The fact is writing is hard. This is not an easy job. There’s no one standing over you every day saying, ‘Did you put your eight hours in?’ Writing requires discipline,” she says. “If you have a dream and it’s writing a book, you should try. It’s not easy. It’s an interesting and challenging job. If you are sure you want to be a writer, don’t give up. You have to read to be a good writer.”

When Shalvis gets stuck in her writing process she may need to step aside. She says for her it requires going out and living life. She cautions that writers can’t write in a bubble.

“You have to be living your life in order to write,” she says, adding that sometimes it is difficult to get unstuck.

She finds solace and inspiration in nature. She has lived in Tahoe since 1998 and much like the main character, Harper, in her new book, Shalvis packed up her family and moved to Tahoe many years ago. She loves the outdoors. Her favorite cookie is Lemon Oreos.

For those who love the rom-com genre, reading such novels offers a feel-good escape that tugs on the heart. Her books have drama and humor; they pull on the heartstrings.

According to Shalvis, when it comes to reading: “The heart wants what it wants. Comfort reads are like mac and cheese for the soul.”