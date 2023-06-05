Tickets available to celebrity tourney

The 34th annual American Century Championship, celebrity golf’s most prominent tournament of sports and entertainment superstars, will take to the fairways of Edgewood Tahoe from July 12 to 16. The tournament will also be aired on NBC.

Early player commitments for the popular event include favorites Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Patrick Mahomes, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano and Northern California sports stars Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Charles Woodson competing for $600,000 and charity fundraising during the 54-hole tournament. | Tickets americancenturychampionship.com