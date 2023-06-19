Conquer the great outdoors with Tahoe’s best adventure races, events

Get ready to embrace the thrill and push your limits at Tahoe’s best outdoor adventure races and events this summer. From exhilarating trail runs and epic cycling challenges, these events offer an exciting escape into the great outdoors.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide

Adventure Sports Week

Until June 25 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Adventure Sports Week Tahoe is a 10-day event featuring human-powered sports, music, film and fun for all. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding and other competitive events to choose from. Concerts, films, clinics, gear demos and more. | adventuresportsweek.com

Big Blue Adventure Race Series

Until Sept. 7 (select dates) | Truckee/Tahoe area venues

Big Blue Adventure offers a cornucopia of Lake Tahoe and Truckee endurance events in triathlons, running, biking, swimming, adventure racing and paddling. The summer events include open water events in Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake and Emerald Bay Trail Run in September. | bigblueadventure.com

Alta Alpina Challenge

June 24 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

The Alta Alpina Challenge is a personalized event. Every rider bib is personalized based on his or her choice of ride. Riders collect special pass stickers on the bib. | altaalpina.org

Kick for a Cause

June 24 | Shadow Mountain Complex | Sparks, Nev.

The third annual Kick for a Cause is a kickball tournament to benefit children living with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities and to help families with necessary resources. | kickforacause.info

Western State 100-Mile Endurance Run

June 24-25 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The Western States 100 Mile Endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. Following the historic Western States Trail, runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line at Placer High School in Auburn. | wser.org

Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

June 24-25 | Tahoe Paradise Park | Meyers

The 11th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a two-day event full of pedaling and community celebration. The main festival is on June 25 from 12 to 6 p.m. It is a free, family-friendly party with music, beverages, food, a raffle and local vendors. For riders: there’s a Bike Demo at Corral Trail on June 24 and a registered Bike Ride on June 25. | tamba.org

Truckee Tahoe Gravel

July 1 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

The event features three scenic and challenging routes. This year, participants can register for a 19-mile easy route, 55-mile moderate or 76-Mile hard route. All courses start and end on the grass at Riverview Sports Park. | truckeegravel.com

Run to the Beach

July 4 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Run, walk or stroll the 5k or 10k course. Starting at the North Tahoe Regional Park, the courses offer scenic and fun trails. The finish is on the beach at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area. | ultrasignup.com

Ragnar Trail Tahoe

July 7-8 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

Teams of eight will test their limits on three amazing trails through Sugar Bowl surrounded by breathtaking scenery. Relay style, they’ll divide and conquer, taking turns running three trails that vary in difficulty, until they’ve conquered each individually and collectively as a team. | sugarbowl.com

USA BMX: BlackJack Nationals

July 7-9 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Sparks, Nev.

The racing excitement starts on July 7 at 1:30 p.m. and continues all day on July 8 and 9. | usabmx.com

Truckee Hula Bowl

July 8-9 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

This disc golf tournament will offer two rounds on July 8 with shotgun starts and a third round on July 9, also with a shotgun start. | discgolfscene.com

Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race

July 13-16 | Sierra Crest | Downieville

Race or ride the epic cross country to the Sierra Crest and back to town or take in a double dose with 15 miles of the Downieville Downhill in the All Mountain World Championships. Or just come to enjoy the bike festival for the weekend. | sierratrails.org

Death Ride: Tour of the California Alps

July 15 | Turtle Rock Park | Markleeville

The 103-mile course begins at 5 a.m. and covers both sides of three mountain passes: Monitor Pass, Ebbetts Pass and the Pacific Grade. The full course is not for the faint at heart. | deathride.com

Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run

July 15-16 | Western Nevada College | Carson City, Nev.

Tahoe Rim Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run is one of the absolute best ultra runs in the country. This race will be run on single-track trails and dirt roads within Spooner State Park and on the Tahoe Rim Trail located within the state park and on National Forest land all at or above 8,000 feet of elevation. | trter.com

Palisades Mountain Run

July 22 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

For the past 41 years, runners and hikers have made the annual pilgrimage to the top of Palisades for this event with stunning views of Lake Tahoe. The course climbs 3.6 miles up Mountain Run to High Camp where awards, raffle, music, refreshments and beer are provided. | farwestnordic.org

Tahoe Paddle Race Series

July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 19 | Area venues

Tahoe Paddle Race series celebrates its 14th anniversary with three events on Lake Tahoe. The series offers both the recreational paddler and the race enthusiast an opportunity to participate in SUP, prone paddleboard or OC1 class races and ends with the Tahoe Cup Lake Crossing. | tahoepaddleracing.com

Tahoe Pro/Am

July 29-30 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

South Tahoe Disc Golf Association presents the 29th Annual Tahoe Pro/Am No.4 of the 2023 Sierra Tahoe Series. | discgolfscene.com

B4BC’s Skate the Lake

Aug. 5-6 | area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Skate The Lake is a 28-mile skate/bike/roll starting at Sugar Pine Point State Park to Palisades Tahoe and ending at Common’s Beach. B4BC welcomes anyone on wheels of all ages and abilities to join this push for prevention to raise funds for B4BC’s education, prevention and survivorship programs. | b4bc.org

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Aug. 12-13 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach

Celebrate stand-up paddleboarding with two days of paddle clinics, yoga, races and fun on the beach. | tahoenalu.com

Downieville Mountain Epic

Aug. 18-20 | Pack Saddle Campground | Downieville

Help Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship on a fun-filled weekend of trail work, camping, barbecues and beer. | RSVP sierratrails.org

Northstar Enduro

Aug. 19-20 | Northstar California | Truckee

This world-class enduro event is for anyone, amateur to pro, on Northstar California’s Bike Park terrain. Racers can expect steep, loose, rocky, challenging, technical terrain, consisting of Blue, Black and Double-Black terrain. | californiaenduroseries.com

Truckee Tahoe Throwdown

Aug. 19-20 | area venues

There will be two rounds in this disc golf tournament; the first round is in Truckee at Sierra College on Aug. 19 and the second round is in Tahoe Vista on Aug. 20. Both rounds are 18 holes. | discgolfscene.com

Flat Track Race

Aug. 25-26 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.

Professional racing in Carson City with the famed Police vs. Fire Challenge Race, bar-bangin’ Pro Riders and some Crazy 110’s play cat and mouse with the young guns. | racenv.com

Adventure Van Expo

Sept. 16-17 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This gathering for adventurers of all sorts will showcase a variety of custom and stock adventure vehicles, camping tents and gear. There will be van builds, open house vans and 4-wheel campers and more with solar talks, demonstrations and food and beer. | adventurevanexpo.com