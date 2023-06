Tahoe’s free summer concert series

Get ready for an action-packed summer filled free summer concert series that will rock the region, from the stunning shores of Lake Tahoe to the lively streets of Truckee and beyond.

Save our lineup or download it from issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly and post it on the fridge. Check schedules in advance of visiting for updates.

*Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly

Tuesday

Bluesdays | Village at Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley

June 20-Aug. 29 | 6-8:30 p.m. | palisadestahoe.com

Wednesday

Music at Meyers Mountain Farmers Market | Tahoe Paradise Park

June 7-Sept. 13 | 3-7:30 p.m. | meyersmtnmarket.org

Music in the Park | Truckee River Regional Park

June 21-Aug. 30 | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Thursday

Truckee Thursday | Downtown Truckee*

June 22-Aug. 10 | 5-8:30 p.m. | truckeethursdays.com

Live at Lakeview | Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe

June 29-Aug. 31 | 4:30-8:30 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com

Friday

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series | Shops at Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe

June 9-Sept. 1 (extended dates during holidays) | 5:45-9:15 p.m. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Music on the Beach | Kings Beach State Rec. Area*

June 16-Sept. 1 (no show on Aug. 11) | 6-8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

SunSets Live Music Series | Village at Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley

June 30-Aug. 25 | 5-7 p.m. (no show on Aug. 11) | palisadestahoe.com

Saturday

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series | Shops at Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe

June 10-Sept. 3 (extended dates during holidays) | 5:45-9:15 p.m. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Bands in the Park | Marie Sluchak Park | Tahoma

July 1-29 | 6 p.m. | Marie Sluchak Park on Facebook

Sunday

Concerts at Commons Beach | Tahoe City, Concerts at Commons Beach*

June 18-Sept. 3 | 4-7 p.m. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Select Dates

Valhalla Music on the Lawn | South Lake Tahoe

June 14, July 2, Aug. 27 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Music in the Park | Tahoe Paradise Park, Meyers

June 23, July 28, Aug. 11, Sept. 1 | 5-8 p.m. | tahoeparadisepark.com

Music in the Park | Markleeville Park

June 24, July 29, Sept. 9, Oct. 7 | 5 p.m. | alpinecounty.com

June 7-11



June 7 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market



June 9 | Drinking With Clowns | Heavenly Concert Series



June 10 | False Rhythms, Tahoe Tribe | Heavenly Concert Series

June 12-18



June 14 | Jesse Brewster Trio | Valhalla



June 14 | Living Room Allstars | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market



June 16 | Coburn Station | Music on the Beach



June 16 | Rick Hayes & American Steel | Heavenly Concert Series



June 17 | 40 Watt Hype | Heavenly Concert Series



June 18 | Joy & Madness | Concerts at Commons Beach

June 19-25



June 20 | The Blues Monsters | Bluesdays



June 21 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Truckee Music in the Park



June 21 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market



June 22 | The Johnson Party | Truckee Thursdays



June 23 | Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide | Music on the Beach



June 23 | Steel Breeze | Heavenly Concert Series



June 23 | Bison | Tahoe Paradise Music in the Park



June 24 | Audioboxx | Heavenly Concert Series



June 24 | TBD | Markleeville Music in the Park



June 25 | Smoked Out Soul | Concerts at Commons Beach

June 26-July 2



June 27 | Too Slim & the Taildraggers | Bluesdays



June 28 | Sneaky Creatures | Truckee Music in the Park



June 28 | Corey Krawitz | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market



June 29 | Dirty Cello | Truckee Thursdays



June 29 | Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe w/Porterhaus | Live at Lakeview



June 30 | Pipe Down | Music on the Beach



June 30 | Golden Cadillacs | Heavenly Concert Series



June 30 | Jeff Jones | SunSets Music Series



July 1 | 4 Barrel | Bands in the Park



July 1 | North Forty Country | Heavenly Concert Series



July 2 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Concerts at Commons Beach



July 2 | Lindsay & The Cheeks | Valhalla



July 2 | Steel Breeze | Heavenly Concert Series

July 3-9



July 3 | New Wave Crave-80s Dance Party | Heavenly Concert Series



July 4 | Mighty Mike Schermer Band, Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings | Bluesdays



July 4 | Austin Mo Xperience | Heavenly Concert Series



July 5 | Dead Winter Carpenters | Truckee Music in the Park



July 5 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market



July 5 | Tahoe Tribe | Heavenly Concert Series



July 6 | Andersen Ackerson Meyer | Truckee Thursdays

July 6 | Red Dirt Ruckus w/Patrick Walsh | Live at Lakeview

July 6 | Conner Party | Heavenly Concert Series

July 7 | Broken Compass Bluegrass | Music on the Beach

July 7 | Jelly Bread | Heavenly Concert Series

July 7 | Peter DeMattei | SunSets Music Series

July 8 | Beatles Flashback | Bands in the Park

July 8 | Jake Nielson | Heavenly Concert Series

July 9 | Lindsay & The Cheeks | Concerts at Commons Beach

July 9 | David Perez Band | Heavenly Concert Series

July 10-16

July 11 | Mark Hummel Band ft. Junior Watson | Bluesdays

July 12 | Down the Rabbit Hole | Truckee Music in the Park

July 12 | Aaron Gorton | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

July 13 | Mescalito | Truckee Thursdays

July 13 | Ten Foot Tiger w/Bread & Butter | Live at Lakeview

July 14 | Buddy Emmer Blues Band | Music on the Beach

July 14 | Exchange | Heavenly Concert Series

July 14 | Ben Fuller | SunSets Music Series

July 15 | Role Models | Bands in the Park

July 15 | Spazmatics | Heavenly Concert Series

July 16 | Sambadá | Concerts at Commons Beach

July 17-23

July 18 | Alastair Greene | Bluesdays

July 19 | Everyday Outlaw | Truckee Music in the Park

July 19 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

July 20 | On/Off | Truckee Thursdays

July 20 | Wolf Jett w/Porterhaus | Live at Lakeview

July 21 | Pacific Vibration | Music on the Beach

July 21 | Jakes Garage | Heavenly Concert Series

July 21 | Honey Vixen | SunSets Music Series

July 22 | Locked ‘N Loaded | Bands in the Park

July 22 | Heidi Incident | Heavenly Concert Series

July 23 | Collectivity | Concerts at Commons Beach

July 24-30

July 25 | Rocky Athas | Bluesdays

July 26 | Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber | Truckee Music in the Park

July 26 | Andy | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

July 27 | Pacific Roots | Truckee Thursdays

July 27 | Scott Pemberton O Theory w/Patrick Walsh | Live at Lakeview

July 28 | Blü Egyptian | Music on the Beach

July 28 | Audioboxx | Heavenly Concert Series

July 28 | Mescalito | Tahoe Paradise Music in the Park

July 28 | Joel O’Connor | SunSets Music Series

July 29 | Déjà vu | Bands in the Park

July 29 | Thunder Cover | Heavenly Concert Series

July 29 | TBD | Markleeville Music in the Park

July 30 | Scott Pemberton with Horns | Concerts at Commons Beach

July 31-Aug. 6

Aug. 1 | Laurie Morvan Band | Bluesdays

Aug. 2 | Boot Juice | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 2 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal, Liz Brascoe Interactive Drum Circle | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Aug. 3 | El Cajon | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 3 | 40 Watt Hype w/Roland Grant | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 4 | Sang Matiz | Music on the Beach

Aug. 4 | Reckless Envy | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 4 | Dust In My Coffee | SunSets Music Series

Aug. 5 | Sierra Roc | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 6 | Poor Man’s Whiskey | Concerts at Commons Beach

Aug. 7-13

Aug. 8 | Dennis Jones Band | Bluesdays

Aug. 9 | The Blues Monsters | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 9 | Tahoe Family Band | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Aug. 10 | Coburn Station | Truckee Thursdays

Aug. 10 | Ronkat Spearman’s Katdelic w/CB Radio | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 11 | Greg Austin Band | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 11 | Jelly Bread | Tahoe Paradise Music in the Park

Aug. 12 | New Wave Crave-80s Dance Party | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 13 | Achilles Wheel | Concerts at Commons Beach

Aug. 14-20

Aug. 15 | Chris Cain | Bluesdays

Aug. 16 | Beatles Flashback | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 16 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Aug. 17 | Coast Tribe w/Porterhaus | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 18 | The Sam Chase & the Untraditional | Music on the Beach

Aug. 18 | Mescalito | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 18 | Kyle Kirch | SunSets Music Series

Aug. 19 | Thunder Cover | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 20 | Boot Juice | Concerts at Commons Beach

Aug. 21-27

Aug. 22 | Terry Hanck | Bluesdays

Aug. 23 | Coburn Station | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 23 | Aaron Gorton | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Aug. 24 | Moody Cat w/Patrick Walsh | Live at Lakeview

Aug. 25 | Jelly Bread | Music on the Beach

Aug. 25 | Steel Breeze | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 25 | Jacked Up | SunSets Music Series

Aug. 26 | Revival | Heavenly Concert Series

Aug. 27 | Island of Black & White | Concerts at Commons Beach

Aug. 27 | The Golden Cadillacs | Valhalla

Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Aug. 29 | J.C. Smith Band | Bluesdays

Aug. 30 | Déjà vu | Truckee Music in the Park

Aug. 30 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Aug. 31 | The Residents w/Preacher’s Pickers | Live at Lakeview

Sept. 1 | Groove Session | Music on the Beach

Sept. 1 | Boot Juice | Tahoe Paradise Music in the Park

Sept. 1 | David Perez Band | Heavenly Concert Series

Sept. 2 Red Light Challenge | Heavenly Concert Series

Sept. 3 | The Blues Monsters & friends | Concerts at Commons Beach

Sept. 3 | Miranda Love Band | Heavenly Concert Series

Sept. 4-Oct. 7

Sept. 6 | Tahoe Family Band | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Sept. 9 | TBD | Markleeville Music in the Park

Sept. 13 | Ash Relics, ft. Chris Seal | Meyers Mountain Farmers Market

Oct. 7 | TBD | Markleeville Music in the Park