Tahoe festivals and family fun to enjoy this summer

Summer in Tahoe is the season for unforgettable festivals and family fun events that will create lifelong memories. From vibrant music festivals that cater to diverse tastes and showcase an array of talented artists, to lively street fairs filled with delicious food, thrilling rides, and entertaining performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide

Reno Rodeo

Until June 24 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The annual Reno Rodeo combines professional and amateur bull riding with Western-themed fun and activities. From mutton bustin’ to barrel racing, live music and good eats, get ready to celebrate the Wild West. | renorodeo.com

Cool Car Cruizen Fridays

Until Oct. 15 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

All cool vehicles are welcome every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. | goodsamsaferide.com

Wildlife Wednesdays

June 21-Aug. 30 | Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care | South Lake Tahoe

Every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. guest speakers discuss a specific animal, from woodpeckers to wolves, bears to beavers at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. | ltwc.org

Truckee Thursdays

June 22-Aug. 10 | Downtown | Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeethursdays.com

Movies in the Park

June 23, July 14, 28, Aug. 11 | Heritage Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

Gather around with popcorn and a blanket for family-friendly movies that start after the sun sets behind the park — around 8 p.m. | townofgardnerville.com

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival

June 24 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is known as one of the region’s most family-friendly events with free parking and free admission. Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with aerobatic performers. Visit the Grocery Outlet STEM Expo, the Family Festival, free rides for kids by EAA Young Eagle’s pilot volunteers, displays, vendors and more. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

Native Species and Lake Tahoe Bird festivals

June 24-25 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents two family-friendly days to learn about bird research on June 24 and native species of the area on June 25. Attend walks with experts, visit educational booths and more. | tinsweb.org

Danberg Summer Festival

June 24-Sept. 15 (select dates) | Danberg Home Ranch Historic Park | Minden, Nev.

The Dangberg Home Ranch was founded in 1857 when German immigrant Heinrich Friedrich Dangberg started a new life in Carson Valley. Now it’s a day-use park that hosts the summer festival that includes art collections, Chautauquas and concerts. | dangberg.org

Historic Train Rides

June 24-Oct. 27 (select dates) | Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada’s rich history is told on the V&T Carson City-Virginia City route through tunnels, canyons and mining towns aboard a restored 1914 Pullman coach led by a 1916 Baldwin 2-8-0 steam locomotive. This all-day train excursion includes a 3.5-hout stop in Virginia City. | vtrailway.com

Movies on the Beach

June 28-Aug. 16 (no movie July 5) | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Enjoy summer evenings at Tahoe City’s Commons Beach. Bring low-back chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and a flashlight. Family-friendly movies play at dusk on Wednesday nights from 6 to 11 p.m. | tcpud.org

4th of July celebrations

July 1-7 | Area venues

The Tahoe Sierra knows how to put on a party, and the 4th of July is no different with festivities starting on July 1, fireworks and drone shows throughout the area on July 2, 3 and 4, and patriotic concerts. Details in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Car, Truck and Motorcycle Shows

July 1-Sept. 18 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Good Samaritan Safe Ride offers eight different car, truck and motorcycle shows throughout the summer, from Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder to Hot Tahoe Cruisin’ and celebrity invitational. | goodsamsaferide.com

Truckee River Railroad

July 1-Sept. 30 (select days) | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Truckee River Railroad will offer rides on its 7.5-foot gauge railroad for kids and adults. The railroad runs around the children’s playground area in the park. | tdrrs.org

Family Fun Fridays

July 7-28 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

On Fridays in July enjoy Movies in the Park along with Food Truck Fridays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for the movie. | visitcarsoncity.com

Silver Age Comic Con

July 8 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Silver Age Comic Con is a one-day pop culture and comic convention. It is fun for all ages and a celebration of comic books, movies, fantasy and sci-fi, superheroes, collectibles and more. | silveragecomiccon.com

BioBlitz 2023

July 8-9 | Sagehen Creek Field Station | Truckee

Join Tahoe Institute for Natural Science naturalists to look for birds, mammals, insects, spiders and wildflowers. No experience necessary. All ages welcome. | tinsweb.org

American Century Championship

July 12-16 | Edgewood Tahoe

The 34th annual American Century Championship, celebrity golf’s most prominent tournament of sports and entertainment superstars, returns to Edgewood. Spectators can watch the action up close. | americancenturychampionship.com

Reno Basque Festival

July 15 | Neil Road Rec Center | Reno, Nev.

The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing and activities. | renobasqueclub.org

Gold Discovery Days

July 15-16 | Plumas-Eureka State Park | Johnsville

Take advantage of this fun-filled family weekend at this historic state park for an opportunity to step back in time. Get a taste of what mining life was like from the 1851 discovery of gold on Eureka Peak, through the 1890s. Educational activities, music food and period costumes. | plumas-eureka.org

Barracuda Championship

July 20-23 | Old Greenwood | Truckee

Get ready for the greatest lip-smacking, golf-clapping, summer-loving event in the region. The Barracuda Championship combines amazing golf along and savory outdoor grilling as PGA Tour professionals tee up in Truckee. | barracudachampionship.com

Northern Nevada Pride

July 22 | Fourth & Virginia streets | Reno, Nev.

Show your pride and celebrate the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Reno. The day begins with a commUNITY parade that ends at the festival in Wingfield Park. | northernnevadapride.org

Road to Reno

July 26-29 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Sparks, Nev.

One of the world’s fastest-growing equine sports, cutting offers excitement and drama for horse, rider and spectators alike. The challenge: to select a single calf from the herd and gently guide it into the center of the arena – and prevent it from escaping. | pccha.com

Plumas-Sierra County Fair

July 27-30 | Plumas County Fairgrounds | Quincy

Star and Stipes and Summer Nights is the theme of this year’s county fair. The fair will be filled with food, fun, exhibits, music and more. | plumas-sierracountyfair.net

Hot August Nights

July 28-29, Aug. 1-6 | Virginia City & Reno/Sparks

The streets of Virginia City, Reno and Sparks vibrate with the sound of muffled rumbles of rebuilt engines, rays of sunlight glinting off the polished chrome and heavy scents of Dapper Dan hair pomade filling the air. The event includes show ‘n’ shines, classic cruises, poker walks and live entertainment. | hotaugustnights.net

2023 MAG Auctions

Aug. 3-5 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Motorsport Auction Group is a collector car auction featuring muscle cars, street rods, classic cars, vintage cars and leading automobile products. This is a great event for car enthusiasts looking to buy or sell rare automobiles. | motorsportauctiongroup.com

Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance

Aug. 11-12 | Obexer’s Boat Company | Homewood

This year’s 49th annual Concours will again be staged at the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood with the two-day show open to the public. | laketahoeconcours.com

Pine Lodge 120th Birthday

Aug. 12 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Truckee

Hellman-Ehrman Mansion aka Pine Lodge is turning 120 this summer and Sierra State Parks Foundation is hosting a celebration with children’s activities, a historic car showcase, fashions of the era and a cake cutting. | sierrastateparks.org

Gatsby Tea & Vintage Fashion Show

Aug. 12-13 | Tallac Historic Site & Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

The Gatsby Tea and Vintage Fashion Show returns in partnership with Great Basin Institute, which will host the Gatsby Festival at the Pope and Baldwin estates on Aug. 12 and 13. Come to the Valhalla Grand Lawn on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. for tea sandwiches, sweet treats, tea and a glass of champagne to toast the end of prohibition. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival

Aug. 19 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

This annual festival celebrates ancient Chinese culture, sport and the natural wonders of the Reno-Sparks region. Dragon boats are 40-foot human-powered canoes decorated with ornate Chinese dragon heads and tails, led by the rhythmic beat of a drum. | mldb.gwnevents.com

Water Lantern Festival

Aug. 19 | Sparks Marina | Spark, Nev.

The gates open at 5 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, music and activities. Design your lantern from 8 to 9 p.m. for the launch at 9 p.m. This is a family friendly event that can be shared by everyone. | waterlanternfestival.com

Virginia City Roundup Motorcycle Rodeo

Aug. 25-26 | Arena & Fairgrounds | Virginia City, Nev.

Chopper Magazine’s Virginia City Roundup Motorcycle Rodeo is a combination as crazy as it sounds. This event brings a weekend of a wild ruckus to Comstock, featuring a live concert, a custom motorcycle show and an amateur rodeo with bulls, broncs and more. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Aug. 25-26 | McIver Arena | Truckee

See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. The event includes an arena dance with live music. | truckeerodeo.org

Championship & Last Chance Arabian Horse Show

Aug. 27 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center

The family will enjoy watching this equine competition featuring the magnificent, versatile and beautiful Arabian horse. The event showcases Western riding, English and Native costume rides. | arabianhorses3.org

Numaga Indian Days Powwow

Sept. 1-3 | Hungry Valley Reservation | Hungry Valley, Nev.

This nationally acclaimed Powwow features the Native American dancers, singers and drummers along with traditional foods and crafts. | RSIC Powwow on Facebook

Heritage Civil War Days and Battle Trains

Sept. 2-3 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

Hundreds of reenactors battle out great scenes on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad and in the middle of C Street as part of the Labor Day Parade. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Victorian clothing and join the ladies for High Tea or take a ride on an evening champagne train and see a battle from the comfort of your seat. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

International Camel & Ostrich Races

Sept. 8-10 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

It all started with a tall tale from an Old West newspaperman and the legends lives one. Come and see these extraordinary animals race. Each day, races start at High Noon and gates open at 10 a.m. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race

Sept. 8-10 | Rancho San Rafael Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

The Great Reno Balloon Race is the largest free hot-air ballooning event in the world. During three days in early September, enjoy a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring over Reno. | renoballoon.com

Douglas County Rodeo & Concert

Sept. 8-9 | Douglas County Fairgrounds | Gardnerville, Nev.

The 2023 Douglas County Rodeo will feature extreme bronc, team roping, barrel racing, all the rodeo excitement along with food trucks, bounce houses and more. The concerts will include Josh Abbott Band, Easton Corbin, Jake Jacobson and Colton Jesse & The Hooligans. | douglascountynvrodeo.com

Impalas Reno Super Show

Sept. 9 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

According to Impalas Magazine, this event is the Best of the West Lowrider Tour. Children aged 10 and younger enter free with a paid adult. | impalasmagazine.com

STIHL National Championship Air Races

Sept. 13-17 | Reno Stead Airport | Reno, Nev.

Held every September north of Reno, the air races have become an institution for Northern Nevada and aviation enthusiasts from around the world. The event features seven racing classes, a large display of static aircraft with military and civil flight demonstrations. | airrace.org

Snaffle Bit Futurity

Sept. 13-17 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This is a showcase for the Spanish vaquero’s horse-training methods dating back to the early American West. The competition is a family-friendly sports event for all horse enthusiasts. | renosnafflebitfuturity.com

2023 Sassabration: Pride Parade

Sept. 16 | Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint | Carson City, Nev.

Join the fun group of pirate ships, art cars, bicycles and walkers down Carson Street to the event where food, music and vendors await. Adam Whitney, as Bea Arthur, is the Grand Marshal leading the sassy parade. Costumes are highly encouraged. | sassabration.com

Family Farm Festival

Sept. 17 | KidZone Museum | Truckee

KidZone Museum hosts the Family Farm Festival with face painting, art and crafts, a petting zoo, bulb planting, bilingual singalongs and play in the museum. Truckee Donner Railroad Society will have activities, as well. | kidzonemuseum.org