Savor Tahoe’s summer culinary events

Savor the flavors and indulge your taste buds at Tahoe’s best culinary events this summer.

Food Truck Fridays

Until Aug. 25 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday with live local bands and artists. | Reno Street Food on Facebook

Feed the Camel

Until Sept. 6 | McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Sparks, Nev.

Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. Every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. And no, there aren’t actual camels to feed. | Feed the Camel on Facebook

Wind Down Wednesday

June 21, July 26, Aug. 23 | Heritage Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

This food truck event beloved by locals and visitors alike is a fun evening of food, drinks and live music. From 4 to 8 p.m. |

Third Thursday Wine Walk

June 20, July 15, Aug. 17 | Main Street | Gardnerville, Nev.

There is no better way to experience Main Street than participating in a monthly wine walk. Bring your friends and family to experience all that Gardnerville has to offer with a new theme every month. | mainstreetgardnerville.org

Pouring for Paws

June 24 | Tahoe Time Plaza | Incline Village

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation’s annual fundraiser offers music by Jacked Up; beer, wine and specialty cocktails for sale; food truck; silent auction and raffle. | ivcba.org

Capital City Brewfest

June 24 | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.

This Brewfest features more than 24 breweries from 3 to 8 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. Live music is in McFadden Plaza. | capitalcitybrewfest.com

Carson City Wine Walk

July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org

Dinner/Brunch in the Barn

July 1-Sept. 3 (select dates) | Sierra Valley Farm |Beckwourth

This dinner series celebrates farm, food and community. Each night is an all-inclusive four-course dinner, farm tour and live music. New this year is Brunch in the Barn on select dates. | sierravalleyfarm.com

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival

July 9 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com

Lobster Feed

July 13 | TBD | Incline Village, Nev.

North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary Lobster Feed is on July 13. | ivcba.org

Pints for Pups

July 15 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden

High Sierra Animal Rescue’s fundraiser Pints for Pups is at the Brewing Lair from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, disc golf and a raffle. Leashed dogs are welcome. | highsierraanimalrescue.org

Reno Wine Walk

July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Downieville Mountain Brewfest

July 22 | Main Street | Downieville

Downieville Mountain Brewfest offers fresh mountain air, fishing, mountain biking, small-town charm, music, food and some of the finest craft beer available in northern California and Nevada. | downievillebrewfest.com

Vatican Speakeasy Fundraiser

July 22 | Pope Estate | South Lake Tahoe

This annual fundraiser includes 1920s music, drinks, costumes and finger foods. Held outdoors at the Pope Estate, guests can participate in a silent auction, try out the Charleston or watch a live demonstration. | thegreatbasininstitute.org

Biggest Little City Wing Fest

July 28-29 | The Row | Reno, Nev.

This annual event serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings. Free live entertainment on outdoor stages, shopping and local celebrity wing judging top off the delicious holiday weekend. | caesars.com

Reno Garlic Fest

July 29 | Dick Taylor Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Garlic Fest showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | Reno Garlic Fest 2023 on Facebook

Taste of Gold

Aug. 5 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

The annual Taste of Gold fundraiser brings the community together on campus to enjoy pours of regional wines, small-batch crafted beers and locally produced spirits along with tasty bites. Enjoy live music, dancing and a silent auction. | ltcc.edu

Truckee Brew Fest

Aug. 5 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 16th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 30 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, live music dancing, barbecue and silent auction. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeeoptimist.com

Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest

Aug. 12 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Festivalgoers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of music. | palisadestahoe.com

End of Summer Luau

Aug. 12 | Douglas County Community and Senior Center | Gardnerville, Nev.

Young at Heart presents the luau with hula performances, Douglas Ukulele Croup, mai tais and pina coladas, shaved ice and a luau buffet. | Douglas Co Community and Senior Center on Facebook

Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition

Aug.12 | Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

The 11th annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition will host 15 of the best and most creative bartenders in the Tahoe/Reno/Carson region. This signature summer event will be held under the sun right on the beach with rocking bands, live DJs and the most exquisite Bloody Marys you’ve ever tasted. | FNCTN Music on Facebook

Sierra Forage Dinner

Aug. 18 | Olympic Valley Stables | Olympic Valley

This is Mountain Area Preservation’s annual fundraiser, featuring a far-to-table, multi-course dinner paired with wines. The event also includes live music and live auction to help raise critical funds to support local environmental advocacy. | mountainareapreservation.org

Tastes of Incline

Aug. 24 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

Tastes of Incline has returned. Hosted by P.E.O Chapter AC, the event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. serves as a fundraiser to help local women with educational scholarships. | ivcba.org

Tahoe Brewfest

Aug. 26 | Ski Run Blvd. | South Lake Tahoe

The sixth annual Tahoe Brewfest will offer craft beer tasting, live music, live DJs and fun. | tahoebrewfest.com

Wine in the Garden

Aug. 26 | Markleeville Library | Markleeville

Enjoy music, a raffle, appetizers and beer tasting in the beautiful Markleeville Library garden. | alpinecounty.com

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

At America’s biggest, free barbecue festival, enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry eventgoers. | nuggetribcookoff.com

Alpen Wine Festival

Sept. 3 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The 33rd annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. | palisadestahoe.com

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Sept. 8 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Six local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. Benefits Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | palisadestahoe.com

Barbera Festival

Sept. 9 | Terra d’Oro Winery | Plymouth

The Amador Vintners Association hosts the 10th Barbera Festival. Festival goers can taste Barbera wines from more than 50 wineries, along with gourmet food, live music and local artists. | amadorwine.com

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast

Sept. 10 | Nervino Airport | Beckwourth

Airplane enthusiasts should navigate to the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth for the annual Portola Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast. | portal.clubrunner.ca

Fall Ale Fest

Sept. 16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Oktoberfest in Heavenly Village is from 1 to 5 p.m. For a $40 donation, enjoy a wing cook-off; live music; beer, spirits, kombucha and soda tasting; commemorative glass and wristband. | theshopsatheavenly.com