Savor Tahoe’s summer culinary events

Savor the flavors and indulge your taste buds at Tahoe’s best culinary events this summer.
Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide
Food Truck Fridays
Until Aug. 25 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.
Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday with live local bands and artists. | Reno Street Food on Facebook
Feed the Camel
Until Sept. 6 | McKinley Arts & Cultural Center | Sparks, Nev.
Reno’s Hump Day food truck event celebrates local food trucks that convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving unique specialties, along with local beer. Every Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. And no, there aren’t actual camels to feed. | Feed the Camel on Facebook
Wind Down Wednesday
June 21, July 26, Aug. 23 | Heritage Park | Gardnerville, Nev.
This food truck event beloved by locals and visitors alike is a fun evening of food, drinks and live music. From 4 to 8 p.m. |
Third Thursday Wine Walk
June 20, July 15, Aug. 17 | Main Street | Gardnerville, Nev.
There is no better way to experience Main Street than participating in a monthly wine walk. Bring your friends and family to experience all that Gardnerville has to offer with a new theme every month. | mainstreetgardnerville.org
Pouring for Paws
June 24 | Tahoe Time Plaza | Incline Village
Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation’s annual fundraiser offers music by Jacked Up; beer, wine and specialty cocktails for sale; food truck; silent auction and raffle. | ivcba.org
Capital City Brewfest
June 24 | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.
This Brewfest features more than 24 breweries from 3 to 8 p.m. to benefit Rotary projects including local scholarships. Live music is in McFadden Plaza. | capitalcitybrewfest.com
Carson City Wine Walk
July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 | Downtown | Carson City, Nev.
Take pleasure in a stroll through downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org
Dinner/Brunch in the Barn
July 1-Sept. 3 (select dates) | Sierra Valley Farm |Beckwourth
This dinner series celebrates farm, food and community. Each night is an all-inclusive four-course dinner, farm tour and live music. New this year is Brunch in the Barn on select dates. | sierravalleyfarm.com
Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival
July 9 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.
This scent-sational new event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment and more. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com
Lobster Feed
July 13 | TBD | Incline Village, Nev.
North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary Lobster Feed is on July 13. | ivcba.org
Pints for Pups
July 15 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden
High Sierra Animal Rescue’s fundraiser Pints for Pups is at the Brewing Lair from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, disc golf and a raffle. Leashed dogs are welcome. | highsierraanimalrescue.org
Reno Wine Walk
July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine from 2 to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org
Downieville Mountain Brewfest
July 22 | Main Street | Downieville
Downieville Mountain Brewfest offers fresh mountain air, fishing, mountain biking, small-town charm, music, food and some of the finest craft beer available in northern California and Nevada. | downievillebrewfest.com
Vatican Speakeasy Fundraiser
July 22 | Pope Estate | South Lake Tahoe
This annual fundraiser includes 1920s music, drinks, costumes and finger foods. Held outdoors at the Pope Estate, guests can participate in a silent auction, try out the Charleston or watch a live demonstration. | thegreatbasininstitute.org
Biggest Little City Wing Fest
July 28-29 | The Row | Reno, Nev.
This annual event serves more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings. Free live entertainment on outdoor stages, shopping and local celebrity wing judging top off the delicious holiday weekend. | caesars.com
Reno Garlic Fest
July 29 | Dick Taylor Park | Reno, Nev.
Reno Garlic Fest showcases locally grown garlic, garlicky foods, garlic-based medicinals along with music, games and gardening resources. The event supports local farmers, builds community and strengthens neighborhood ties through locally raised food. | Reno Garlic Fest 2023 on Facebook
Taste of Gold
Aug. 5 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe
The annual Taste of Gold fundraiser brings the community together on campus to enjoy pours of regional wines, small-batch crafted beers and locally produced spirits along with tasty bites. Enjoy live music, dancing and a silent auction. | ltcc.edu
Truckee Brew Fest
Aug. 5 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee
The 16th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 30 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, live music dancing, barbecue and silent auction. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeeoptimist.com
Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest
Aug. 12 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Festivalgoers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of music. | palisadestahoe.com
End of Summer Luau
Aug. 12 | Douglas County Community and Senior Center | Gardnerville, Nev.
Young at Heart presents the luau with hula performances, Douglas Ukulele Croup, mai tais and pina coladas, shaved ice and a luau buffet. | Douglas Co Community and Senior Center on Facebook
Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition
Aug.12 | Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge | South Lake Tahoe
The 11th annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition will host 15 of the best and most creative bartenders in the Tahoe/Reno/Carson region. This signature summer event will be held under the sun right on the beach with rocking bands, live DJs and the most exquisite Bloody Marys you’ve ever tasted. | FNCTN Music on Facebook
Sierra Forage Dinner
Aug. 18 | Olympic Valley Stables | Olympic Valley
This is Mountain Area Preservation’s annual fundraiser, featuring a far-to-table, multi-course dinner paired with wines. The event also includes live music and live auction to help raise critical funds to support local environmental advocacy. | mountainareapreservation.org
Tastes of Incline
Aug. 24 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
Tastes of Incline has returned. Hosted by P.E.O Chapter AC, the event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. serves as a fundraiser to help local women with educational scholarships. | ivcba.org
Tahoe Brewfest
Aug. 26 | Ski Run Blvd. | South Lake Tahoe
The sixth annual Tahoe Brewfest will offer craft beer tasting, live music, live DJs and fun. | tahoebrewfest.com
Wine in the Garden
Aug. 26 | Markleeville Library | Markleeville
Enjoy music, a raffle, appetizers and beer tasting in the beautiful Markleeville Library garden. | alpinecounty.com
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Aug. 30-Sept. 4 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
At America’s biggest, free barbecue festival, enjoy the country’s best grilling competition. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hundreds of thousands of hungry eventgoers. | nuggetribcookoff.com
Alpen Wine Festival
Sept. 3 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
The 33rd annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, live music, a silent auction and raffle. | palisadestahoe.com
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Sept. 8 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Six local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. Benefits Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | palisadestahoe.com
Barbera Festival
Sept. 9 | Terra d’Oro Winery | Plymouth
The Amador Vintners Association hosts the 10th Barbera Festival. Festival goers can taste Barbera wines from more than 50 wineries, along with gourmet food, live music and local artists. | amadorwine.com
Fly-In Pancake Breakfast
Sept. 10 | Nervino Airport | Beckwourth
Airplane enthusiasts should navigate to the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth for the annual Portola Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast. | portal.clubrunner.ca
Fall Ale Fest
Sept. 16 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Oktoberfest in Heavenly Village is from 1 to 5 p.m. For a $40 donation, enjoy a wing cook-off; live music; beer, spirits, kombucha and soda tasting; commemorative glass and wristband. | theshopsatheavenly.com