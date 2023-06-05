Melodies of emotion: Elia Em’s eclectic debut

Tahoma teen Elia Em Schreiber released her debut EP “In My Pocket” on May 26. The back jean pocket on the album cover is filled with items that represent symbols and metaphors sprinkled throughout the five eclectic songs.

“Being in the pocket while playing music is when the band hits this moment where everything is working and flowing really nicely,” says Schreiber, who goes by her stage name Elia Em. “But it can also be jumbled and confused, like when you search through things in your pocket. There are a lot of confusing emotions somewhere in the songs. They’re not so organized and perfect.”

“I spend a lot of time making music and I really wanted to put something professional out so people could see who I was. I thought recording an EP would give me insight into the music industry. I’m excited for people to see what we did.” –Elia Em Schreiber

“Birthday Cake” begins with introspective fingerpicking guitar as Schreiber’s voice dips adeptly into a lower register. It drips with emotion like Olivia Rodrigo or Fiona Apple as Schreiber draws the imagery of a melancholy party. The song was written for her friends Scotty Lapp and Kiely Rodni, who both passed away in 2022.

“I owe my entire music career to [Kiely],” she says of Rodni. “I wrote that about losing people and realizing that everyone has a limited time here.”

“Pockets” comes in with syncopated guitar and beautiful fiddle courtesy of Schreiber’s longtime music teacher and mentor Jenni Charles of Dead Winter Carpenters. She sings and hums like a bird as the two artists meld seamlessly on this atmospheric confessional.

My favorite song in the collection, “Blue Ink,” has a strong, rhythm-guitar groove and memorable fiddle hook. Schreiber’s distinctive voice quavers boldly over the chord changes. She takes risks that pay off as she sings naturally from her soul.

“It’s about being stuck in an emotion and not being able to express it to anyone so they can help you,” she says. “I usually write when I’m feeling strong emotions of any sort.”

In “Magnet Board,” Schreiber looks back longingly at a pre-school photo stuck to her wall.

“I was sitting at my desk trying to think about something to write about and decided to write about something right in front of me,” she says.

The EP ends with a beautiful cover of Dead Winter Carpenter’s “If I Wrote You a Song,” featuring Jesse Dunn on vocals and guitar. The album was produced at Fox Den Studios in Kings Beach by Conor McAlindin and features Kerry Andras on bass.

Schreiber was born in San Luis Obispo and moved to Tahoe as a young girl. She recorded the album for her senior intensive at Tahoe Expedition Academy and plans to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall.

