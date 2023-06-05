Local Roots Rockers unite: Tahoe Joy Festival celebrates community, music

Roots Rock

June 10 | Alibi Ale Works | Truckee

June 11 | Tahoe Joy Festival | Tahoe City

June 24 | Bear Belly Brewing Company | Kings Beach

June 25 | White Sulphur Springs Ranch Summerfest | Clio

July 2 | Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que | Tahoe City

July 4 | West End Beach Park | Truckee

Local roots rockers Matt Axton & Badmoon are a humble slice of Americana, an earthy mix of folk, country and blues rounded out by foot-tapping rhythm and serious lyrical depth. Their lead singer’s calm, yet commanding storytelling, distinct baritone voice and finger-picking guitar style carry on the legacy of a musical family.

Axton’s grandmother Mae Boren Axton, a.k.a. “The Queen Mother Of Nashville,” co-penned Elvis Presley’s first chart topper, “Heartbreak Hotel.” His father, Hoyt Axton, was a Hollywood actor and musical powerhouse in the folk-rock scene; he wrote hit songs “Joy to the World,” “Never Been to Spain” and “The Pusher.” Mae and Hoyt are the only parent and child to independently write No. 1 hits.

“[My father] really believed in the power and good that music could bring. It’s my job in life to keep that mantra going and spread joy through music, art and community. It’s an honor to keep the legacy alive.” –Matt Axton

Boasting more than 300 original compositions of his own, Matt follows in the family footsteps with the stories, songs and stage presence to prove it. He released a fantastic new album, “Blue Sky Rain,” earlier this year.

“It’s the idea that everything can seem perfect, but there’s still a forecast coming in,” he says. “There’s a little bit of happiness, a little bit of loss. It’s about realizing you are who you are and you’ll find happiness somewhere.”

Axton was born and raised in Tahoe City and now splits time between Los Angeles and Nashville. He designed Tahoe Joy Festival to raise money for local organizations starting with Tahoe Truckee School of Music. The event on June 11 at Tahoe City Community Center will be headlined by Axton & Badmoon, Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide, Jenni Charles and Jesse Dunn of Dead Winter Carpenters and singer-songwriter Elia Em. It’s also an ode to his dad’s most famous song and life philosophy.

“He really believed in the power and good that music could bring,” says Axton. “It’s my job in life to keep that mantra going and spread joy through music, art and community. It’s an honor to keep the legacy alive.” | mattaxton.com