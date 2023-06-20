Groove into summer with Tahoe’s best live music events

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in Tahoe’s live music scene. From thrilling outdoor music festivals showcasing diverse genres to intimate concerts in picturesque settings, there’s an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the best of summer sounds.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide

Free outdoor summer concerts

Ongoing | Area venues

Enjoy the summer with one of Tahoe’s free summer concert series: Tuesdays features Bluesdays in the Village at Palisade Tahoe; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays and Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach or SunSet Live Series at the Village at Palisades Tahoe; Saturday and Sundays there are Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series; and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts at Commons Beach. Markleeville, Valhalla, Marie Sluchak Park and Tahoe Paradise Park host free summer series on select dates this summer. Read the full Free Summer Concerts lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com/live.

Music in the Mountains Summerfest

Until June 29 | Area venues | Grass Valley

Music in the Mountains offers two weeks of exploring great classical music through discussions, activities, workshops and concerts. | musicinthemountains.org

Lazy 5 Summer Series

June 21-Aug. 16 | Lazy 5 Regional Park | Sparks, Nev.

Enjoy free concerts at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Food trucks and mobile pub at every show. Bring a blanket, low-back chairs and good vibes. | Lazy 5 Regional Park on Facebook

Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival

June 24 | Harveys Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev.

Hawthorne Heights presents this music festival featuring Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Bayside and more. | apeconcerts.com

Truckee Reggae Fest

June 24 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

This reggae music festival features some of the biggest legends from around the world including Julian Marley and the Uprising, Mykal Rose and Mighty Mystic. Expect also live art, DJs and local food and drinks. | truckeereggaefest.com

Levitt AMP Summer Music Series

June 24-Aug. 19 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy 10 free family friendly concerts at the Brewery Arts Center with regional bands performing a variety of genres. | breweryarts.org

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 24-Sept. 1 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts include Old Dominion, Sammy Hagar, Foo Fighters and continue through the summer, ending with Darius Rucker and Kane Brown. | apeconcerts.com

White Sulphur Springs Ranch Summerfest

June 25 | Clio

The 13th Annual Outdoor Concert featuring Matt Axton and Badmoon is from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Big Western BBQ, two auctions and house tours. | whitesulphurspringsranch.com

High Sierra Music Festival

June 29-July 2 | Plumas-Eureka County Fairgrounds | Quincy

High Sierra Music Festival, celebrating 31 years, offers a massive lineup including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Thievery Corporation, Marcus King, Moe and more. | highsierramusic.com

Latitude 39

June 30 | McIver Rodeo Arena | Truckee

This mountain music experience will feature Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay with special guest CJ Solar, the Cripple Creek Band and Everyday Outlaw. | latitude39truckee.org

Tahoe Live

July 1-2 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Close out this historic ski and snowboard season at Palisades Tahoe on July 1 and 2 with Surf Mesa, Forester and more at the base of Alpine Meadows. | Tahoe Live on Facebook

Summer Concerts on the Green

July 1-2 | Tahoe Donner Driving Range | Tahoe Donner

Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings Down the Rabbit Hole, Super Diamond, Buddy Emmer Blues Band and Neon Velvet. | tahoedonner.com

ARTown Classical Guitar Concert

July 1, 15 | Reno Buddhist Center | Reno, Nev.

ARTown merged with Sierra Nevada Guitar and Classical Gala West to host annual guitar concerts during the month-long event. Eric Wang, a classical guitar wunderkind, makes his first appearance in Reno on July 1 and Lawrence Smith and Friends on July 15. | cgwest.org

Bentley Family Concert Series

July 7, Aug. 4, 25 | Minden Park Gazebo | Minden, Nev.

Concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. are free due to the generous contributions of local businesses and organizations. | douglascountynv.gov

Coyote Bluff Music Festival

July 8 | TBA

This benefit concert for Sierra Community House features The Tree Tones Jazz Ensemble, Makata Marimba, Fresh Trax, open mic opportunities and more. Location TBA. | facebook.com/coyotebluffmusicfestival

Pops on the River

July 8 | Glow Plaza Festival Grounds | Reno, Nev.

Don’t miss Reno Philharmonic Orchestra’s homage to The Music of Motown as the orchestra performs hits by Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Diana Ross and more. | renophil.org

Music in the Castle

July 8, 28, 29 | Vikingsholm Castle | Emerald Bay

Enjoy a twilight reception in the Vikingsholm courtyard with live music, wine bar and hors d’oeuvres. | sierrastateparks.org

Genoa Concerts on the Green

July 9, Aug. 13, Sept.10 | Genoa Park | Genoa, Nev.

Gather in the Genoa Park on the green grass with a blanket and picnic dinner to listen to music, starting at 5 p.m. | genoanevada.org

Classical Tahoe

July 9-Aug. 17 | UNR, Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians. It starts with a three-day Brubeck Jazz Summit, continues with selections from Classical Tahoe Orchestra, a Family Concert & Music Maker Faire and concludes with the Summer Gala at a lakeshore estate. | classicaltahoe.org

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Showcase Series

July 10-Aug. 22 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Mondays feature music from classical to jazz and pop. The lineup includes Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Pablo Cruise and the Reno Jazz Orchestra featuring Tom Scott. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

California WorldFest

July 13-16 | Nevada County Fairgrounds | Grass Valley

The lineup includes Angelique Kidjo, Kabaka Pyramid, Zap Mama, Ozomatli and more bands performing on eight stages. | worldfest.net

Gambler’s Run Music Festival

July 14-16 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Crystal Bay Casino presents the inaugural Gambler’s Run Music Festival featuring three days of music, mountains, gambling and more. Headliners include three nights of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Shovels & Ropes, Sunsquabi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and late-night after parties. | crystalbaycasino.com

Night in the Country

July 20-22 | Yerington, Nev.

The legendary Night in the Country is one the biggest country music festivals in Nevada with three days of camping and country music. Big & Rich, Hardy, Ian Munsick and 49 Winchester are some of the artists performing this year. | nightinthecountrynv.org

TJ Corral’s Outdoor Concert Series

July 21, 29, Aug. 25 | Carson Valley Inn | Minden, Nev.

This summer TJ’s Corral is back hosting a stellar lineup: Scott McCreery and Trace Adkins in July and Randy Houser in August. | carsonvalleyinn.com

Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

July 22-23 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The impressive lineup for the sixth annual event includes Rebelution, Tribal Seeds, Stick Figure and Pepper at this all-ages event. | laketahoereggaefest.com

Bass Camp Festival VI

July 28-30 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

Bass Camp offers an afternoon and evening of headliners such as Deadmau5, Madeon, A-Trak and more in six venues. | basscampfest.com

Hot House: One Night at the Savoy Ballroom

July 29 | K Resort | Reno, Nev.

Reno Jazz Orchestra offers a swinging, jump-jiving stage show with the big-band music of the 1930s at the world-famous Savoy Ballroom. Experience the Lindy and Jitterbug, driven by the big, bold swing of Goodman, Basie, Webb and others. | renojazzorchestra.org

BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert

Aug. 4 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Jam with family and friends to professional live bluegrass bands that will get you on your feet, dancing and singing along. Tasty food vendors, beer and wine are available for purchase. | sierrastateparks.org

Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival

Aug. 11-21 | area venues | Reno, Carson City, Nev.

Mile High Jazz Band Association presents this annual summer festival that spans 11 days and features local performers. The event ends the series on Count Basie’s birthday at the Nevada’s Governor’s Mansion. | jazzcarsoncity.com

Bowers Mansion Bluegrass Festival

Aug. 24-27 | Bowers Mansion | New Washoe City, Nev.

Enjoy bluegrass music from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Carolyn Sills Combo, One Button Suit and The Bowties. Enjoy barbecue dinner, dancing the Virginia Reel and a gospel show on the last day. | nnba.org