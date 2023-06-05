Get PGA tour golf tickets now

Tickets for the 2023 Barracuda Championship are now on sale. Experience the excitement of the region’s only PGA Tour event at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood in Truckee from July 20 to 23.

All tickets and parking passes must be bought online. There will be no onsite ticket sales and no will call. There are complimentary tickets for those with military, veterans and first responders IDs, however, the parking pass is not included. Children younger than age 16 accompanied by a ticketed adult may enter free. | barracudachampionship.com