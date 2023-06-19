Festival fever: Not-to-miss festivals kick off summer

The stages are up and the performers are ready to get the party started. Throughout the next two weeks, festivals new and old will be opening their gates in the region, including Truckee Reggae Fest, Lake Tahoe is for Lovers Festival, High Sierra Musical Festival and Latitude 39.

Truckee Reggae Fest

Truckee Reggae Fest blazes into Truckee River Regional Park Amphitheater on June 24 with headliner Julian Marley & The Uprising.

The ninth of Bob Marley’s 11 children, Julian was born in London in 1975. His one true memory of his father is when Bob Marley and the Wailers performed at Crystal Palace Bowl on June 7, 1980, just a few days after his fifth birthday. Julian was running around backstage, as kids do. He popped into his father’s dressing room, shook his hand and ran out.

“From that same 5-year-old, it was only music I wanted to do,” he says. “Some kids like to go to the toy shop. I liked to go the music room. It’s always been the love and fever inside in my heart. I’m blessed to be able to fulfill that youth dream with integrity.”

Though Marley made hip-hop tracks with friends growing up in London, he was 17 when he stepped off the plane in Kingston, Jamaica, to begin his music career. The first place he went to was the legendary Tuff Gong recording studio where he came to meet everyone from Jimmy Cliff to Burning Spear to the Wailers themselves.

“Being able to watch them play personally in the rehearsal room or out on the steps, the introduction I got was very fast,” he says. “It was like coming out your bedroom and going into a big orchestra. I was just learning and observing and taking in all the knowledge and vibes. It was all the music you ever thought about and dreamed of and you’re right where it was made. From that day, we never stopped.”

Like his father and brothers, Julian’s music shares an uplifting message to the world.

“I see myself as a messenger of the Almighty,” he says. “I’m not here to tell you to drink another 40 ounce. I’m teaching you how to live, how to unite, how to uplift the spirit and at the same time, bring justice, togetherness, one love, one destiny and one consciousness.”

Marley will perform alongside Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, Mighty Mystic, Lizano and DJ Treez.

“We’re looking to feel the good vibes and give that good energy that we have,” he says. “Right now, I’m like a walking, musical time bomb full of righteousness, love and positive vibrations, and we are looking to explode that vibration on people at the Truckee festival.” | Truckee Reggae Fest on Facebook

Lake Tahoe is for Lovers

On June 24, Lake Tahoe is for Lovers Festival arrives at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Stateline, Nev., with a fantastic lineup of pop-rock bands such as Yellowcard, Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World and Bayside. | isforloversfestival.com

High Sierra Music

High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy celebrates its 31st year from June 29 to July 2 with an eclectic lineup headlined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Thievery Corporation, Marcus King, Moe., Cory Wong, Galactic, the Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Lotus and Deer Tick.

But the true beauty of High Sierra is what you may discover, so don’t sleep on rising acts such as the barn-burning Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, contemporary classical guitarist Yasmin Williams and Portland, Ore., indie rockers Glitterfox. | highsierramusic.com

Latitude 39

On June 30 at McIver Rodeo Arena in Truckee, Latitude 39, put on by Truckee Host Lions Club, brings country acts including Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay, CJ Solar, the Cripple Creek Band and Everyday Outlaw. | latitude39truckee.org

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

This year’s festival kicks off on June 30 and features a production of the musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” running through Aug. 20 Tuesday to Sunday (dark July 4). The Showcase Series returns on Mondays. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

