Enjoy the magic of Tahoe’s best theater, performing arts events

Experience the magic of live theater and captivating performing arts at the best summer events in Tahoe. From enchanting outdoor theater performances set against picturesque backdrops to mesmerizing dance shows, summer is a season filled with theatrical delights.

“Kinky Boots”

Until July 17 (select dates) | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Brüka Theatre puts the kink in the boots in this two-act musical that follows Charlie Price, who takes over the struggling shoe-making factory from his father. He discovers an unlikely hero in Lola, a drag performer. | bruka.org

Cabaret Le Cirque

Until July 31 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

Cabaret Le Cirque is a mischievous twist of burlesque and vaudeville, combining stunning show dancers with jaw-dropping circus acrobatics. Shows available Tuesday through Sunday. Show times vary. | caesars.com

Fever Dream: A Rock Burlesque Experience

Until Aug. 26 | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Fever Dream is an erotic mixture of classic and modern rock ‘n’ roll songs, seductive dancers and risqué aerialists. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

“Step Up and Dance!”

June 17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Core Connection Dance Company’s annual dance recital showcases talented young dancers of all ages in all styles of dance. | pioneercenter.com

Out of this World

June 21 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This exciting show will include students of all ages as well as their award-winning competition team. | pioneercenter.com

Disney in Concert

June 24 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra presents Disney’s “A Dream is a Wish,” featuring four Broadway caliber vocalists and clips from iconic Disney movies. Be enchanted and enjoy your favorite Disney songs in a whole new way. | renophil.com

Tahoe Improv Comedy Players

June 27, July 18, Aug. 8 | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Improv Comedy Players celebrate their 30th anniversary with a return to their roots. Each show will have special guests from community organizations to play the games with the Improv Players. The second half of the show will turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes made up on the spot. | valhallatahoe.com

“Seussical: The Musical”

June 30-July 30 (select dates) | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. | renolittletheater.org

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

June 30-Aug. 20 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” along with the Monday Night Showcase Series featuring live music and dance performances each week. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

Dancing in the Street

July 6 | Midtown | Reno, Nev.

Explore seven outdoor music venues throughout midtown. Each stage will feature back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of live music ranging from funk fusion, Latino, folk rock, country, EDM dance, pop and Motown. Catch street performers, flash mobs, dance lessons, food trucks and more. | renomidtown.com

“Men on Boats”

July 6-15 (select dates) | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. “Men On Boats” is the true-ish history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of foolhardy yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Dancing at Bartley

July 7 | Bartley Ranch | Reno, Nev.

The show features brand-new, short, choreographed works by local and out-of-state dance artists. Audience members will have the opportunity of hearing about the creative process that each individual choreographic artist practices and then be entertained by the dancers of Sierra Nevada Ballet. | sierranevadaballet.org

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour

July 10 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Bored Teachers presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the Internet: “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up.” | pioneercenter.com

“Vortex”

July 14-15 | Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the ballet that rocks featuring passionate rock, dance and alternative music. | avaballet.com

“The Last Unicorn”

July 22, 24, Aug. 5 | Area venues

Based on the novel by Peter S. Beagle, this original full-length ballet to the music of Franz Lizt follows the last unicorn left on earth who journeys far to save the rest of her race. | sierranevadaballet.org

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 26-29 | Area venues

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to three locations this year: Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City, the lakefront in Incline Village, Nev., and West End Beach in Truckee Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | laketahoedancecollective.org

“Coppélia”

Sept. 16-17 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The fall gala season for A.V.A. Ballet opens with the classic ballet “Coppélia,” featuring the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. This is the story of a doll created by Doctor Coppelius to be his companion and he secretly dreams of discovering a way of bringing her to life. | avaballet.com