Enjoy Tahoe’s summer arts & culture events

From captivating art exhibitions and makers markets that showcase the works of local artists to literary events, Tahoe’s summer arts and culture events offer a diverse and enriching tapestry that will leave you inspired and captivated.

Read the 2023 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide

Artists in Residence

June 21-Oct. 23 Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

Great Basin Institute presents three artists this summer: Julia Schwardon Marianelli (until July 8), Pam McKnight (July 13-Sept. 3) and Kristen Holden (Sept. 3-Oct. 23). The artists will be offering workshops and demonstrations. | thegreatbasininstitute.org

UC Davis TERC Lecture Series

June 22, July 20, Aug. 10, 31 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center offers lectures from prominent UC Davis professors and researchers on a variety of subjects from nature to sleep to deep space. On July 20 is The State of the Lake Report 2023. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu

Haunted Ghost Tour

June 22-Sept. 7 (select dates) | Gold Hill Hotel | Virginia City, Nev.

The tours at Gold Hill Hotel, proclaimed the eighth most haunted location in Nevada, are hosted by Northern Nevada Ghost Hunters. The evening includes a dinner, historical tales and a hunt for ghosts. | goldhillhotel.net

Benefit Poetry Reading

June 23 | Olympic House | Olympic Valley

The Community of Writers presents this evening of poetry from eight poets, who will read from their published and unpublished work. This event is in person and online. | communityofwriters.org

Makers Market

June 24-Sept. 9 (select dates) | Tahoe Backyard, Kings Beach

Enjoy locally made arts & crafts, food, live music, craft beer, yard games and more from 3 to 7 p.m. | tahoebackyard.com

Saturday Night Star Parties

June 24-Sept. 16 | Jack C. Davis Observatory | Carson City, Nev.

The Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College hosts Star Parties on the third Saturday of the month, lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. | wnc.edu

Visiting Artists Workshops

June 26-July 28 (select dates) | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

The Fine Arts department at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the annual Summer Art Workshops with a variety of summer workshops given by nationally known painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramicists and more. | unr.edu

Dragon Lights Reno

June 30-Aug. 13 | Rancho San Rafael Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

Dragon Lights Reno will illuminate Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Rancho San Rafael Park with all-new lantern displays. Forty-two larger-than-life lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the arboretum into an illuminous wonderland. | dragonlightsreno.org

Washo Cultural Tours

June 30-Aug. 25 (select days) | Palisades Tahoe High Camp | Olympic Valley

Join members of the Washo Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washo history and culture from the valley and surrounding mountains. The tour is free with the purchase of a tram ticket. | palisadestahoe.com

Truckee Arts & Crafts Fair

July 1-2 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

More than 100 artisans and crafters will be displaying their wares at the Truckee River Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Relax to the sound of live music or grab a bite to eat from one of the specialty food vendors. | Truckee Arts & Crafts Fair on Facebook

ARTown

July 1-31 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

ARTown encourages audiences to embrace multidisciplinary arts and works to strengthen the art industry in Northern Nevada with a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts. From live music to unique exhibits, enjoy the many variations of creative expression. | artown.org

Full Moon Markets

July 3, Aug. 1, 30, Sept. 29 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Boatworks hosts a market from 3 to 9 p.m. featuring live music.

Great American Craft Fair

July 4 | McKinley Park | Reno, Nev.

Located on the Truckee River, this craft fair will offer jewelry, paintings, photography, wood working, ceramics, yard art, household decor, wearables and more. The event includes an automobile show with classic American car, locally brewed beers or wines and music. | greatamericancraftfairs.com

First Fridays at Muse

July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 | Muse Art Reclaimed | Tahoe City

Enjoy this outdoor artisan fair from 3 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month with art, music, food, drinks and fun. | museartreclaimed.com

Carson City Ghost Walking Tours

July 8-Oct. 7 (select dates) | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.

This 30th season explores “Zeitgeist, Spirit of the Times.” Experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history led by Madame Curry, the widow of the city’s founder. | carsoncityghostwalk.com

Graeagle Arts & Crafts Fair

July 15-16 | Town Park | Graeagle

Expect numerous booths featuring quality, handmade crafts and fine art by the exhibitors. Live bluegrass music is also featured along with an assortment of foods and beverages at nearby specialty booths. | graeagle.com

Third Thursdays Maker Markets

July 20, Aug. 17 | South of North Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe

Check out local vendors and artisans every Third Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at South of North Brewing Co in South Lake Tahoe. | South of North Brewing on Facebook

Waší.šiw PitdéP: Indigenous Culture & Arts Festival

July 22-23 | Meeks Bay Resort | Tahoma

The Washo Tribe of Nevada and California present this festival of Native American arts & crafts, a basket competition, indigenous demonstrations, cultural activities, food vendors and raffle prizes. | washoetribe.us

Tanners Marketplace Antique Craft and Retro Show

July 22-23 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

Tanner’s Marketplace is the place for your personal treasure hunt. Find jewelry, stamps, shabby chic, art deco, architectural salvage, vintage clothes and a wide variety of smalls. | tannersreno.com

Cordillera International Film Festival

July 27-31 | Wingfield Park | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a film festival by filmmakers for filmmakers with film screenings, celebrations, networking events, education panels and more. | ciffnv.org

Antiques and Vintage Sale

July 28-30 | Truckee High School | Truckee

Thousands of quality antiques and unique collectibles, all for sale, will be featured at the 48th Annual Truckee Antiques & Vintage Sale. More than 60 exhibitors from nine states will take part in this year’s event. | tbcashows.info

Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour

July 28-30, Aug. 4-6 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

The 16th annual tour invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art during two weekends. Paintings, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. | talart.org

Kings Beach Art Tour

Aug. 5-6 | Kings Beach venues

The Kings Beach Art Tour features local artists who will open their studios to display and sell their art through a self-guided studio art tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista. | northtahoebusiness.org

Sierra Arts Festival

Aug. 12 | Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

Sierra Arts Festival celebrates local artists in downtown Sparks with an open-air art market, music, family friendly entertainment, a beer garden, local food trucks and free parking. | sierraarts.org

Tahoe City Art by the Lake

Aug. 18-19 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

The 13th annual Tahoe City Art by the Lake will give visitors a special opportunity to meet with 30 artisans showcasing a wide variety of arts and crafts including photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more. The fair takes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | pacificfinearts.com

Art Walk on the Comstock

Aug. 19-20 | D Street | Virginia City, Nev.

More than 100 hand-selected artisans will display their works, from woodworks to paintings, sculptures to clothing and everything in between. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Chalk Art Festival

Aug. 25-27 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

Watch chalk paintings come to life at this third annual festival. Using pavement for canvas, artists create spectacular masterpieces. Expect three days of art, food, live entertainment, artisan crafters and more. | atlantiscasino.com

Silver State Art Festival

Sept. 8-10 | Fuji Exhibit Hall | Carson City, Nev.

This art festival features gourds, basketry and fine arts and crafts. The event offers gourd and basket-weaving classes. | nevadagourdsociety.org

Reno Tahoe International Art Show

Sept. 14-17 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

This event will showcase 200+ curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers as part of a central “Heart of Reno” feature, presenting more than 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks. Showcased in the adjacent ballrooms will be 40+ national and international galleries presenting the works of renowned artists from around the world. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | rtiashow.com

City of Sparks Art Walk

Sept. 15 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.



Take a walk through Sparks history The Sparks Heritage Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. or join a guided interactive tour featuring historic places and spaces including the museum, the landmark Glendale School House, the Chinese in Nevada Monument and Rail Car Display in Lillard Park. | 39northdowntown.com