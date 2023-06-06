Discover Tahoe’s golf courses, wildflowers

Wildflowers are beginning to emerge from their winter slumber and after a record-breaking snowpack, this is going to be a banner year for flowers. Many trails are still muddy, boggy and some are down-right impassable, but as the snow continues to melt more trails and flowers will emerge.

I’ve already seen some incredible displays starting at Ward Creek State Park on the West Shore and along the Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop Trail at North Tahoe Regional Park. I’ll be heading out next to the Martis Creek Trail in Truckee and to Sagehen Meadows in the coming weeks. Start hunting for early season wildflowers in the meadows in Truckee and around the Lake.

Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide

It was quite a challenge putting together our 13th Annual Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide this season, featuring a snapshot of the 22 courses open to public play in our region. Our Golf Guide typically publishes in our first edition in May each year, but it just wouldn’t stop snowing in May, so we delayed it until June.

The weather also impacted the opening of local courses. While golf courses in the Lost Sierra north of Truckee were able to open in May, only a few courses around Tahoe were able to open last month. Most of our local courses are now open or will open in the coming days, but several will be delayed until later this month due to the snowpack and wet conditions. Find details in the Golf Guide in this edition or at TheTahoeWeekly.com/golf.

Wildfire Preparedness Guide available

If you missed our 3rd annual Wildfire Preparedness Guide in our May 24 edition, you can download it for free at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly. The guide is full of tips and checklists to help you and your family prepare for a wildfire including evacuation information, how to sign up for emergency alerts, creating defensible space, how to understand warnings and much more.

Don’t let the snowpack from the 2022-23 winter fool you. We’ve already had a wildfire breakout on May 30 at Fallen Leaf Lake, which was fortunately extinguished quickly. Now is the time to prepare. And please share our free guide with your family and friends, your HOA, neighbors and others to help keep our community safe.