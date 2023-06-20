Celebrate Independence Day in Tahoe

Celebrations for the 4th of July include parades, fun runs, beach parties and light shows with both fireworks shows and drone shows this year.

Pack a picnic, stake out your spot early (remember, low-back chairs), bike or take public transit and bring cash for food, beverages and donations to fund local fireworks and drone shows. Many restaurants offer viewing parties and local tour companies offer cruises on Lake Tahoe during the shows; make reservations early.

There is an alcohol ban in place on the Truckee River from July 1 to 6 from Tahoe City to Alpine Meadows.

Note: Kings Beach will not be hosting 3rd of July festivities this year and has moved its drone show to Sept. 1 to celebrate Labor Day.

Get Ready for Fun

June 30-July 2 | Graeagle

On June 30, a cornhole tournament and a day in the park are on tap. On July 1, the cornhole tournament continues with an Old-Fashioned Day in the Park and an aerial fireworks display over Graeagle Mill Pond at 9:30 p.m. On July 2, enjoy Graeagle Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and more Old-Fashioned Day in the Park events. | graeagle.com

Freedom Fest

July 1-4 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

This is the first time in more than a decade since Freedom Fest has happened due to the record-breaking snowfall this year. Skiing and snowboarding will be open on the Alpine Meadows side each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music daily at noon at the Alpine Deck. On July 4, meet at the Village at Palisades Tahoe for Bluesdays from 3 to 8:30 p.m. | palisadestahoe.com

Red, White & Tahoe Blue

July 2, 5, 7, 9 | Area venues

Enjoy a Salute to America with Broadway, opera and patriotic music at the 18th annual “BOPS” concert conducted by Maestro James Rawie. Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites, enjoy great opera arias, join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, conduct the orchestra in “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Dates are on July 2 in Incline Village at St. Francis of Assisi; on July 5 in Reno’s Bartley Ranch; on July 7 at Truckee High School; and on July 9 at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers. | tahoesymphony.com

Local Heroes 4th of July Celebration

July 2-4 | area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

The festivities begin on July 2 with a flag-raising and pancake breakfast at Station 11, followed by a parade, a community fair on the Village Green and a Highlander Pride backyard barbecue. On July 3, local veterans and heroes are honored with a veterans’ lunch and a flag retirement ceremony. The weekend highlight is the Incline Village/Crystal Bay SkyShow on July 4 at Incline Village Ridgeline Ball Fields. | ivcba.org

Red, White and Wild

July 3-4 | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on July 3, enjoy a party at Guitar Plaza and fireworks display, which begins at 9:30 p.m. On July 4, watch the Lights on the Lake Fireworks at a cocktail party on the top of the parking garage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring a performance from Dueling Pianos. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

There’s No Place Like Home

July 4 | Truckee

Independence Day is an all-day event in Truckee, starting with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Truckee Fire Department at the station next to Wild Cherries. The annual 1-Mile Firecracker Run starts at 9:45 a.m. followed by the parade from 10 a.m. to noon. The fun continues at West End Beach with live music, dancing, games and barbecues until the fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. The beach event is for Truckee residents and homeowners. Tickets are $10 per person. Shuttle available to the parade using the TART Connect app. | truckee.com, tdrpd.org

Red, White & Big Blue

July 4 | Ski Run to Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe/Stateline, Nev.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. along Lake Tahoe Boulevard from Ski Run to Bijou Community Park. Trophies will be awarded for Best Commercial, Best Nonprofit, Best Youth, Best Classic Auto and Anything Goes entries. | cityofslt.us

Tahoe City Independence Day

July 4 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Enjoy fun at the lake in Tahoe City starting at 12 p.m. with an exciting list of activities, such as face painting and live performances from 12 to 10 p.m. Enjoy DJs and music from Mark Sexton, Disco Terrorist, Funksalot and All Good Funk Alliance.

An aerial drone show, orchestrated to music broadcast on 101.5 FM, will feature more than 300 drones that will take to the air at 9:30 p.m. A free shuttle from Northstar will run every 30 minutes from 6 to 11 p.m. On demand shuttle available using the TART Connect app. | visittahoecity.org

IVCB SkyShow

July 4 | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village will host a laser show at 9:30 p.m., followed by a drone show (gates open at 7 p.m.) with a live DJ, food trucks and a Beer Garden at the Incline Village Ridgeline Ball Fields. Parking will be available at the middle school, Parasol, Recreation Center and Visitors Center. Shuttles will be available at The Chateau and Diamond Peak parking lots. | ivcba.org

Lights on the Lake Fireworks

July 4 | South Shore

The fireworks display, visible from all over South Shore, is from 9:45 to 10:05 p.m. Pick a spot on the shoreline, a beach or in a park and enjoy. | visitlaketahoe.com

July 1

Graeagle | 9:30 p.m. fireworks

July 3

Hard Rock | 9:30 p.m. fireworks

July 4