4th of July a time for celebration in Tahoe

Amid the fun, fanfare, festivities, fireworks and drone shows, it’s important to remember why we celebrate the 4th of July, which marks the date – July 4, 1776 – when the Declaration of Independence was ratified, marking our independence from British rule.

While we may disagree as individuals on a variety of issues, we are able to do so based on the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

If you haven’t read the Declaration since you were forced to in school, maybe take a few minutes to read it again and revel in the true celebration of liberties we enjoy today. Visit archives.gov. Then, go out and celebrate with friends and family.

Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals

You can start your celebrations by reading the dizzying array of music, events and festivals to enjoy this season in our annual Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals summer guide.

I suggest sitting down, highlighting the ones that speak to you, book your tickets, if needed, and add them to your calendar – that’s what I do after we publish each of our guides to make sure I don’t miss anything.

Sign up for emergency alerts

There may still be snow on the mountain tops, but none of us can be lax and think that the record-breaking winter season means no wildfire danger. In fact, we’ve already had several wildfires in the region.

There are some easy steps to be prepared, with all this information available in our 3rd annual Tahoe Wildfire Preparedness Guide at TheTahoeWeekly.com. This includes everyone on vacation, too: