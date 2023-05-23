Tahoe Wildfire Safety Toolkit

Aerial view of the Caldor Fire 2021 | Courtesy CalFire

Stay safe this summer with Tahoe Weekly’s annual Wildfire Safety Preparedness Guide, full of tips and checklists to help you and your family be prepare and ready in case of a wildfire. Find the guide, including checklists to download and a sign to use in case you need to evacuate at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Resources

Evacuation Routes & Emergency Preparedness Guides

Hard copies available at local fire districts

Chipping & defensible space inspections

(through local fire departments)

Report vegetation concerns

  • California Tahoe Conservancy lands | (530) 542-5580, tahoe.ca.gov
  • U.S. Forest Service, Lake Tahoe Basin lands | (530) 543-2759

