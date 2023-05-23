Tahoe Wildfire Safety Toolkit

Stay safe this summer with Tahoe Weekly’s annual Wildfire Safety Preparedness Guide, full of tips and checklists to help you and your family be prepare and ready in case of a wildfire. Find the guide, including checklists to download and a sign to use in case you need to evacuate at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com.
Sign up for emergency alerts
Resources
- Cal Fire | readyforwildfire.org
- Chipping programs | Contact local fire district
- Create a disaster kit | redcross.org
- Create a home wildfire checklist | readyforwildfire.org
- Current fire conditions & restrictions | tahoelivingwithfire.com
- Nevada Fire Info | nevadafireinfo.org
- Placer County Fire Safe Alliance | placer.ca.gov
- Prepare for a disaster | tahoelivingwithfire.com/get-prepared
- Truckee Travel Alert | visittruckeetahoe.com
- Wildfire camera network | alertwildfire.org
- Wildfire Evacuation Checklist | livingwithfire.com
- Un Kit De Suministros De Emergencia | readyforwildfire.org
Evacuation Routes & Emergency Preparedness Guides
- Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov
- Incline Village & Crystal Bay | nltfpd.org
- North Lake Tahoe & West Shore | bit.ly/3CRDgtG
- Olympic Valley | ovpsd.org
- South Lake Tahoe area | southtahoeemergencyguide.com
- Tahoe Donner | tahoedonner.com
- Truckee | truckeefire.org
Hard copies available at local fire districts
Sign up for emergency alerts
- Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov
- City of South Lake Tahoe | cityofslt.us
- Douglas County | douglascountynv.gov
- El Dorado County | ready.edso.org
- Nevada County | mynevadacounty.com
- Placer County | placer.ca.gov
- Town of Truckee | truckeepolice.com
- Washoe County | washoecounty.gov
Chipping & defensible space inspections
(through local fire departments)
- East Shore (Tahoe Douglas Fire) | (775) 588-3591, tahoefire.org
- Fallen Leaf Fire | (530) 544-3300, fllcsd.org
- Incline Village & Crystal Bay (North Lake Tahoe Fire) | nltfpd.org
- Meyers (Lake Valley Fire) | (530) 577-2447, lakevalleyfire.org
- North & West Shores (North Tahoe Fire) | (530) 584-2322, ntfire.net
- Northstar Fire | (530) 562-1212, northstarcsd.org
- Olympic Valley Fire | (530) 583-4692, ovpsd.org
- South Lake Tahoe Fire | (530) 542-6037, cityofslt.us
- Truckee Fire | truckeefire.org/dspace
Report vegetation concerns
- California Tahoe Conservancy lands | (530) 542-5580, tahoe.ca.gov
- U.S. Forest Service, Lake Tahoe Basin lands | (530) 543-2759