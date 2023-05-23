Tahoe Wildfire Safety Toolkit

Stay safe this summer with Tahoe Weekly’s annual Wildfire Safety Preparedness Guide, full of tips and checklists to help you and your family be prepare and ready in case of a wildfire. Find the guide, including checklists to download and a sign to use in case you need to evacuate at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Cal Fire | readyforwildfire.org

Chipping programs | Contact local fire district



Create a disaster kit | redcross.org

Create a home wildfire checklist | readyforwildfire.org

Current fire conditions & restrictions | tahoelivingwithfire.com

Nevada Fire Info | nevadafireinfo.org

Placer County Fire Safe Alliance | placer.ca.gov

Prepare for a disaster | tahoelivingwithfire.com/get-prepared

Truckee Travel Alert | visittruckeetahoe.com

Wildfire camera network | alertwildfire.org

Wildfire Evacuation Checklist | livingwithfire.com

Un Kit De Suministros De Emergencia | readyforwildfire.org

Evacuation Routes & Emergency Preparedness Guides

Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov

Incline Village & Crystal Bay | nltfpd.org

North Lake Tahoe & West Shore | bit.ly/3CRDgtG

Olympic Valley | ovpsd.org

South Lake Tahoe area | southtahoeemergencyguide.com

Tahoe Donner | tahoedonner.com

Truckee | truckeefire.org

Hard copies available at local fire districts

Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov



City of South Lake Tahoe | cityofslt.us



Douglas County | douglascountynv.gov



El Dorado County | ready.edso.org



Nevada County | mynevadacounty.com



Placer County | placer.ca.gov



Town of Truckee | truckeepolice.com

Washoe County | washoecounty.gov

Chipping & defensible space inspections

(through local fire departments)

East Shore (Tahoe Douglas Fire) | (775) 588-3591, tahoefire.org

Fallen Leaf Fire | (530) 544-3300, fllcsd.org

Incline Village & Crystal Bay (North Lake Tahoe Fire) | nltfpd.org

Meyers (Lake Valley Fire) | (530) 577-2447, lakevalleyfire.org

North & West Shores (North Tahoe Fire) | (530) 584-2322 , ntfire.net

Northstar Fire | (530) 562-1212, northstarcsd.org

Olympic Valley Fire | (530) 583-4692, ovpsd.org

South Lake Tahoe Fire | (530) 542-6037, cityofslt.us

Truckee Fire | truckeefire.org/dspace

Report vegetation concerns