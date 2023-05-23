Tahoe Weekly’s 3rd Annual Wildfire Preparedness Guide 2023

The Tahoe Sierra may have experienced a winter for the record books, but wildfire danger is still a concern to local fire officials that many people will become lax in their preparation for wildfires because of the snowpack.

That is just not true. Wildfire danger remains a concern throughout the Tahoe Sierra and everyone – locals, visitors and vacation homeowners – need to be prepared.

Tahoe Week’s 3rd annual Wildfire Preparedness Guide is full of information to prepare your family, checklists to be prepared for evacuation, how to ensure your home has defensible space, how to sign up for emergency alerts and much more. The digital version of this guide is also available at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.

Read the digital version of the guide at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com