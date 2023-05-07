Sierra Stars shine in ballroom benefit

Dance | May 20 | Truckee Donner Community Rec Center | Truckee

Like the “Dancing with the Stars” television show, six local Sierra Stars partner with a professional dancer to perform a ballroom routine to benefit InnerRhythms. A local judging panel joins in the entertainment and one star will take home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Alumni Stars will return for a special performance and the second act features the Utah Ballroom Dance Company performing its national-touring stage show.

This year’s stars are Yvonne Burch-Lucas of Wild Cherries, Larissa Martinez of Truckee Love, Nick Visconti of Drink Coffee Do Stuff, Cassie Hebel of Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, Mike Geary of Olympic Valley Public Service District and retired physician Larry Heifetz.

The event, InnerRhythms Dance’s biggest fundraiser, will include nibbles from local restaurants and caterers and a cash bar with local beer and wine. | innerrhythms.org