Reggae greats The Wailers headline at CBC

Reggae | May 12 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The Wailers are a rare breed of musicians who’ve earned their place in the annals of music history. Their culture-defining catalog, embodying the spirit of the 1970s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Experience the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is truly unforgettable. Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr., son of the legendary “Familyman,” The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound.

Local North Shore reggae rockers Pipe Down open the show. | crystalbaycasino.com