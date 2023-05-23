Reading, panel talk on climate and wildfire

University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe will present a book reading and panel talk in Prim Library in Incline Village, Nev., on June 10 on wildfire and climate change. This one-day event would look at the subject from the viewpoint of Clare Frank, the first and only female Chief of Fire Protection for CAL FIRE. She will be reading from her book, “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire” from 1 to 2 p.m.

The reading will be followed by a panel of experts moderated by the Climate and Wildfire Institute from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The panel will examine the science behind the climate realities and the necessary responses to address this crisis facing the American West and beyond. Admission is free to both. | events.unr.edu