Prepare Your Family for a Wildfire

Courtesy Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team & Cal Fire

Residents and visitors need to be prepared to evacuate in the event of an emergency. Take the time to prepare a wildfire action plan and use this checklist to prepare your family and home.

Wildfire Action Plan

Meet with household members. Explain dangers to children & work as a team to prepare.

Discuss what to do about power outages & personal injuries.

Post emergency phone numbers near phones (cell service may be down in an emergency)

Learn how to turn off the water, gas & electricity.

Select a safe meeting point in case you are separated.

Complete a family communications plan that includes contact information for family members, work & school.

Teach children how to make phone calls.

Complete an inventory of home contents & photograph/video the house & landscape. Place files in your Go Bag & store a second copy elsewhere.

Identify escape routes & safe places. Draw an escape plan highlighting two routes out of each room. Be sure everyone in your family knows them.

Prepare an EVACUATED sign (provided in our guide). Select a site to post signs where they will be clearly visible from the street.

Prepare to address the special needs of vulnerable populations, including the elderly & people with medical problems or disabilities.

If the family member is dependent upon medications, equipment or has special dietary needs, plan to bring those items with you. Documentation about insurance & medical conditions should also accompany the person.

Plan transportation in advance for anyone with special needs.

Make sure dogs & cats wear properly fitted collars with identification, vaccination, microchip & license tags.

Exchange veterinary information with neighbors & file a permission slip with the veterinarian authorizing emergency care for your animals.

Make sure all vehicles, trailers & pet carriers needed for evacuation are serviced & ready to be used.