Prepare a wildfire Go Bag

If you were told to get ready for an evacuation or to evacuate immediately, do you have a Go Bag of essential items ready? If not, there’s no better time than right now to put yours together.

A Go Bag should be prepared before an emergency, be easily accessible and filled with at least a three-day supply of items needed to help you quickly and safely evacuate your home.

Essentials include:

Clothing & personal toiletries

Face masks or coverings

Inventory of home contents & photographs/videotape of the house & landscape

An inventory checklist from your insurance agent

Flashlight, portable radio tuned to an emergency radio station & extra batteries changed annually

Extra set of car & house keys

Contact information for family, friends & physicians

Cash & extra credit cards

Medications & prescription glasses

Water & non-perishable food

First-Aid kit

Pack a Pet Go Bag for each pet (see below)

Important records – passports, birth certificates, titles, medical records, etc.

Electronic chargers

Paper map marked with Evacuation Routes (especially if you don’t live here full time)

Other items to pack:

Hand sanitizer/wipes

Books & magazines

Games, cards & toys

Trash bags

Rain poncho

Blankets

Laundry detergent

Rubber gloves

Sleeping bag & tent

Family heirlooms & photos

Computers & hard drives

Prepare a Pet Go Bag

Pack several days of food, water & prescriptions for each pet along with:

Leashes, harnesses & collars

Toys & blankets

Litter box, litter & scoop for cats

Doggie bags

Treats

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.

