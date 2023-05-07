Legendary guitarist Mike Campbell rocks South Shore

Rock ‘n’ Roll | May 20 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The lead guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers takes the stage in South Shore with his barn-burning backing band. Mike Campbell has been touring with The Dirty Knobs since Petty’s passing in 2017.

He co-wrote many of the Heartbreakers’ greatest hits including “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “You Got Lucky” and “Running Down a Dream,” as well as “Boys of Summer” by The Eagles singer Don Henley. Campbell is an understated, in-demand performer who has toured with Fleetwood Mac and is ranked No. 79 on Rolling Stone’s list of Greatest Guitarists. | caesars.com