Learn about what it means to be a fire-adapted community and fire-wise neighborhood on May 23 at the Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop. The event from Living with Fire Tahoe, is designed to educate and inspire residents in North Tahoe communities. It will be held at North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, register to confirm attendance. | RSVP tinyurl.com/wildfireworkshop