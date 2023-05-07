Iconic Cal Neva Resort acquired by McWhinney for renovation

McWhinney, a real-estate investment, development and management firm, has acquired Cal Neva Resort, originally built in 1926. It was later redeveloped by Frank Sinatra in 1960 and acquired by Oracle’s Larry Ellison in 2018, according to a press release.

During its glitzy heyday, the Cal Neva hosted hundreds of major U.S. figures including The Rat Pack, John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. The property has been in need of renovation for the past several decades and was closed for business altogether in 2013.

McWhinney’s project team, in partnership with The Kor Group will begin the initial visioning and design for the 13-acre site. | revitalizecalneva.com