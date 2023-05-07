Great Future Productions presents “The Jungle Book Kids”

Children’s Theater | May 12 & 13 | Boys & Girls Club Auditorium | Kings Beach

Great Future Productions, a children’s theater company produced by Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, presents a kid-friendly production of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.”

Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, “The Jungle Book KIDS” features a host of colorful characters and songs from the movie. The production will star more than 30 local members of the Boys & Girls Club from Grades 3 through 7. It’s sure to be a hit with the whole family. | bgcnlt.org