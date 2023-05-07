Discover the fascinating legacy of snow science research

University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) associate professor Tara Radniecki, head of DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library, will give a talk titled, “Preserving Data: The legacy Mt. Rose snow science research of James Church” on May 17 as part of the ongoing speaker series. The talk will be at 5 p.m. at UNR at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nev. The talk is free; register online.

Dr. James Edward Church, Classics professor at UNR from 1892 to 1939, seemed an unlikely candidate to become the father of snow surveying. His love of nature and adventure, along with seeing a need for forecasting streamflow, led to his development of the snow survey. His classical training and outlook inevitably informed his approach to snow science, adding beauty and humanity to a subject apparently cold and remote. View an online exhibit called “Nature and Man: The warm philosophy of Dr. James Edward Church.” | unr.edu

Read Mark McLaughlin’s 2-part series on snow surveying